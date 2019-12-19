Samir Doughty knifed through a stingy defense for a score, Auburn found Austin Wiley for a breakaway slam in the next deciding moment, and with those seniors making big plays in big moments the No. 12 Tigers beat NC State 79-73 in an ugly revenge game Thursday night in Auburn Arena.
Auburn trailed 64-62 with five minutes left when Doughty picked his way around NC State on fleet feet to tie it off the glass. Then after a Wolfpack turnover, Wiley slammed down a breakaway dunk to send the crowd into a roar — and after Doughty hit two free throws to put Auburn up four, the Tigers were on their way to closing out a win against a tough team that beat Auburn last year on Tobacco Road.
Doughty and Wiley kicked off an 8-0 run for Auburn with those plays, capped by fellow senior J’Von McCormick, who put Auburn up 72-64 with just more than two minutes to go.
Doughty scored 24 points including the dagger 3-pointer to make it 77-69 with 25 seconds left.
Auburn jumped to 10-0. The Tigers play Lehigh at 5 p.m. Saturday in Auburn Arena.
And the team wouldn’t be perfect going in without the efforts of those seniors: McCormick scored 14 and Wiley neared a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Auburn’s defensive effort held NC State to nearly 10 points below the team’s season average coming in.
“That was the difference,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said after the win. NC State entered averaging 82.5 points per game through an 8-2 start.
“Last year’s team couldn’t beat this year’s team. And this year’s team did,” Pearl said.
It took a gutsy effort against the Wolfpack, which beat Auburn 78-71 last December on a frustrating night for the Tigers in Raleigh, N.C. Auburn turned the ball over a season-high 25 times in that game — and the loss stuck with Auburn’s returners.
This one featured 50 total fouls in another slugfest.
“We’ve got to be a great defensive team to win games,” Doughty said. “We ain’t as good at scoring as we was last year, and we know that, honestly.
“We just really focus on defense,” he added.
It took some stellar play by some of Auburn’s stars in stretches to win it Thursday, too.
Auburn led 38-37 at the break, after Doughty countered a 10-0 NC State run by reeling together a 7-0 run of his own.
After NC State wore down Auburn with that 10-0 run that made it 33-28 lead late in the half, Doughty took over, scoring the game’s next seven points on a personal 7-0 run that put Auburn back up 35-33 with 2:30 until the break.
NC State shut down Auburn during that stretch in a way a lot like last December’s defensive battle.
Auburn led 28-23 with 7:48 left in the half before NC State ripped off that run over the next two minutes and change, taking advantage of three missed shots, a turnover and a foul by Auburn. NC State went up 33-28 with 5:25 left in the half.
Doughty crossed over in the halfcourt and fired an unassisted 3-pointer to end Auburn’s scoring drought. A quick slash inside by Doughty after a forced NC State turnover tied the game.
After Doughty put Auburn up 35-33 with 2:30 left before the break, Isaac Okoro traded baskets with NC State and hit one of two from the free-throw line while NC State hit two of two to make it a one-point game at the half.
“We knew they’re a great basketball team,” Doughty said. “We knew they were going to make runs and we just wanted to make sure we stayed level-headed.
“We knew they were going to make runs and we just had to respond with them.”
Undefeated Auburn did that to get to 10-0.
