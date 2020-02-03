In a big-time moment, Auburn needed a big-time player.
Samir Doughty was it.
Auburn’s senior guard rose to the occasion from whistle to whistle Saturday in Auburn’s instant classic win over powerhouse Kentucky — settling the team down amid the nervous jitters early, making clutch shots in the final minute, and helping to lock down all-star players wearing blueblood blue across the way.
In short, Doughty played like the leader he’s become for Auburn. Doughty was Doughty.
He scored a game-high 23 points in the Tigers’ 75-66 win.
“We had great senior leadership,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said after the team celebrated on the court and the fans rolled the trees at Toomer’s Corner.
“Samir Doughty played like it, and made big plays for us all night long.”
‘All night long’ wasn’t much of an exaggeration. Add all the clichés you’d like to Doughty’s performance. He scored 16 of Auburn’s first 21 points in the frantic early going, and coolly drained four clutch free throws in the final minute after Auburn’s game-winning surge ahead to cap an epic victory.
It all comes after Doughty willed himself out of a midseason slump over the last couple of weeks — and soared in the big moment when Auburn needed him most.
Doughty tied his season low with six points a couple weeks ago at Alabama, then after that loss only scored eight in another loss at Florida that same week. He was struggling on offense, he admitted himself since, but he said it was just a matter of sticking with it until he dug himself out of the slump.
Auburn Arena was sold out and seemingly packed to the rafters for Saturday’s showdown with Kentucky. ESPN’s basketball version of its College GameDay show was broadcast from Auburn for the first time ever, highlighting the prime-time matchup.
The building was electric and both teams started the game at a frantic pace surely affected by the atmosphere — but after Kentucky went up 9-2 early, Doughty settled the Tigers, scoring 10 of the team’s next 12 points to put Auburn up 14-12.
He hit seven free throws in that stretch then drained a 3-pointer which sent the fans into a roar. On the day, in the big game, Doughty hit 14 of 15 free throws with a steady hand.
“It was good,” Doughty shrugged, asked about those early efforts. Powerhouse Kentucky trotted four McDonald’s All-Americans out on the floor in its starting five, and jumped out to a seven-point lead early playing like the powerhouse team the Wildcats often have. But Doughty saw weaknesses. And he saw his own stellar ability take over the game.
“They was fouling. I just made the free throws,” he shrugged. “I mean, they were struggling to stay in front at the beginning of the game. I don’t know what was going on with their players — they just struggled to stay in front at times. I was able to get to the rim, and they was fouling me and I was making free throws.”
He makes it sound simple, but considering the competition, it was superhuman.
So was his effort on defense against Kentucky’s sensational point guard Ashton Hagans. Hagans is the fifth man in that starting five that wasn’t a McDonald’s All-American — but he’s the player Pearl seemed to fear the absolute most.
In tandem on defense with Isaac Okoro, Doughty helped limit Hagans to only five points and six turnovers given up.
“Isaac Okoro and Samir Doughty did a great job on Ashton,” Pearl said. “In our ball screen coverage, we jumped it. We just weren’t going to let Ashton get downhill easily. It’s truly out of respect for Ashton that we gameplanned to tried to limit him.”
That they did. And Doughty proved his mettle against some superstar players.
Auburn plays at Arkansas on Tuesday on the road. The game is set to tip off at 6 p.m. Tuesday and be televised on SEC Network.
