The Pac-12 and Big Ten have each committed to conference-only schedules this week. The ACC is reportedly set to be following suit in short order.
Those decisions have already affected the schedules of SEC teams with Auburn potentially losing a matchup with ACC foe North Carolina, and Alabama losing a game against Pac-12 foe Southern Cal. Regardless of whether the SEC decides to cancel its non-conference season, the decision may not be up to them if all their opponents cancel the games themselves.
In that case the SEC may be looking at an SEC-only schedule whether they like it or not.
Because of the political climate in the South along with SEC games being worth more money than any other conference as far as TV rights, the SEC is likely to hang onto the prospect of playing games longer than anyone else in the country.
Predicting if that will actually happen is impossible. The pandemic numbers don’t seem promising, but when that amount of money is on the line, the powers that be don’t seem likely to give up easily.
Facts and science should determine if we play football this fall, but that is rarely the way the world works these days. Money and public perception tend to power narratives these days. Hopefully the science and money can find themselves on the same side of things before the fall.
If they aren’t though, difficult decisions may need to be made.
If money wins out, how can the SEC schools make up the revenue lost from the non-conference games and make up for the possibility of no fans in the stands? How can they make up the games which would be sacrificed by losing the non-conference games?
The answer is by doubling down conference games and moving from 8 conference games to 13. If the SEC becomes the only league playing football, it might as well replace the four non-conference weeks on the schedule and the championship week with league games.
That maintains the 13 game schedule that a SEC champion would need to play to win an SEC championship, but would give the league the truest conference champion possible with the each team playing each other.
For example, Auburn would replace games with Alcorn State, North Carolina, Southern Miss, UMass and a potential SEC Championship game with games against Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Missouri. Alabama would replace Southern Cal, Georgia State, Kent State, Tennessee-Martin and a potential SEC Championship game with Florida, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, South Carolina and Missouri.
A game against Florida certainly is more exciting for an Auburn fan than a game against UMass and also would require less travel.
A 13-game SEC schedule would rake in more money than the SEC ever has in terms of televised games and that would help make up for any revenue loss for fewer fans in the stands — especially if the rest of the country isn’t playing at all. The need for a championship game would be eliminated because every team already played each other and the best record along with the head-to-head marks could determine a champion.
A football season is going to present a risk with cases rising across the region and the country. It has yet to be determined what the level of risk is, but they are willing to take that risk, they might as well go all in.
