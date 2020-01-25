Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton don’t share many things in common, but a notable exception is that both are projected as top-5 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. That list of similarities grew by one on Saturday as Haliburton joined Edwards as highly-touted guards that the Auburn Tigers have shut down.
The performance against Edwards on Jan. 11 was impressive, but the Georgia freshman currently carries more hype than actual college production and has shown to be a shoot-first, shoot-second guard. Edwards’ volume approach earned him 18 points, but it was done on 6-of-15 shooting overall and 2-of-9 shooting from three.
Auburn made sure to blanket Edwards that game and frustrated him as he was unable to find his own shot.
Saturday presented a very different challenge with Iowa State’s Haliburton. A year ago, the sophomore was a three-star recruit out of a small high school in Wisconsin and not thought to be an immediate contributor. Haliburton’s mind for the game and unselfishness earned him a spot in the starting lineup on a veteran team that ended up winning the Big 12 Tournament.
Iowa State lost nearly everyone from that team and Haliburton has been thrown into a starring role this year and it has allowed him to be the fastest early-season riser on NBA Draft boards — going from a fringe first rounder to a top-5 pick.
Unlike Edwards, Haliburton is the prototypical pass-first guard. A reliable outside shooter with his funky set shot, Haliburton prefers to set up his teammates with his elite passing ability and court vision. That called for a different defensive philosophy from the Tigers.
While the key with Edwards was to not give him any lanes to drive downhill with the ball in his hands, the challenge with Haliburton was to deny him the catch all together and when he did, encourage him to make the ‘right play’ and pass instead of attacking.
The game plan served its purpose with Iowa State’s other guard Rasir Bolton shooting the ball 19 times compared to just seven for Haliburton. In fact, Haliburton finished tied for fourth on the Cyclones in shot attempts despite playing all 40 minutes.
NBA scouts will appreciate Haliburton’s willingness to pass instead of forcing his own shot, but that is exactly the decision Bruce Pearl has hoping he’d make. Haliburton shoots 41.1% from three on the season after shooting 43.4% last year. No other Cyclone starter shoots over 33.3%.
Pearl made the gamble the other Cyclones couldn’t beat him, even with open looks, and the gamble turned out to be not much of a gamble at all with Iowa State shooting 36.2% overall and 25.9% from three.
Haliburton contributed what would be a solid stat line for most players with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting and 2-of-5 from three along with six rebounds, three assists and four steals — but to beat Auburn, he needed to at least flirt with a triple-double. The Auburn defense didn’t allow Iowa State’s lone playmaker to make plays and it earned them the win.
A popular national talking-point with the Tigers has been the lack of ranked teams that Auburn has faced so far this season, but they have been tested by some of the most dynamic guards in the nation. The popular thought is that guards win in the NCAA Tournament, so logic would say having the ability to shut down other team’s big-time guards is just as important as having those big-time guards yourself.
The Tigers have shown that ability already. After a road trip to visit SEC bottom-feeder Ole Miss on Tuesday, Auburn will get another test with the always-loaded Kentucky roster, featuring guards Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley, on Saturday at Auburn Arena.
