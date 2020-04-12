The interior defensive line class is one of the strong points of this season’s NFL Draft thanks in large part due to the Southeastern Conference and within that thanks to Auburn University.
Derrick Brown leads the way for a group that includes his teammate Marlon Davidson, South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw, Texas A&M’s Justin Madubuike, Alabama’s Raekwon Davis and LSU’s Rashard Lawrence as SEC stars in this group.
Brown and Kinlaw are both potential top-10 selections, while the bottom of the first round and top of the second round should be peppered with the depth of this class.
This class offers more fun than a normal defensive tackle class without the normal pure run-stuffers at the top of the class. Instead, this group leans more toward game-wrecking linemen that can get consistent interior pressure on the quarterback even after Brown and Kinlaw.
Best of the BunchDerrick Brown, Auburn: When I say that there are no pure run-stuffers in this class, that doesn’t include Brown, who certainly can be that from the 1-technique spot. Auburn fans saw that in full effect this season with him setting the tone all season.
Brown lined up all over the defensive line for Tigers this season though because he can also be a fearsome pass rusher. Brown likely won’t be lining up at defensive end much at the next level, but he can contribute from both tackle spots.
The play that I will always remember from watching every Derrick Brown snap this year is the one where he wasn’t even supposed to be one the field.
Against Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium this season, Brown was supposed to be resting on the sideline, but Big Kat Bryant had an equipment problem, so the big man came charging onto the field. Rebel running back Jerrion Ealy leaked out of the backfield, and the Auburn linebackers were stuck inside.
Brown hadn’t quite made it all the way to his spot though, and he was one-on-one with Ealy in open space. The 6-foot-5, 318 pounder met the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Ealy, and it ended the way you’d expect.
The thing that made that stick in my mind even more was our Auburn beat writer Justin Lee’s reaction. The general rule in the press box is to be quiet because people are working. Some days, we execute that better than others.
Justin didn’t execute well on that play because when Brown hit Ealy, Justin just started laughing, and he couldn’t stop. He drew some glares, but sometimes all you can do is laugh. That is just how good Brown is.
Most IntriguingMarlon Davidson, Auburn: Ling up next to Brown all season was Davidson as they anchored the best defensive line in the country. Rarely do you see draft picks move from end to tackle in the NFL, but because of Brown’s presence inside it allowed Davidson to play outside at Auburn.
At 6-foot-3, 297 pounds, Davidson has the build to kick inside to the 3-technique or the 3-4 defensive end and be a disruptive force in the middle.
The reason why he is intriguing and not just an absolute lock for the first round is just because he has benefited from playing with Brown and has played more defensive end than he will likely be asked to play in the NFL.
Davidson may end up being a great value in the second round, but if he is some team will be very excited about their selection.
Most UnderratedJustin Madubuike, Texas A&M: The battle for the No. 3 defensive tackle in this class is the spot most up for debate with Oklahoma’s Neville Gallimore and TCU’s Ross Blacklock having plenty of fans. For me, I’d take Texas A&M’s Justin Madubuike in that spot.
Madubuike’s explosiveness was evident watching Texas A&M play this season. Like Brown and Davidson, he played up and down the line and served a variety of roles to hunt mismatches.
At the next level, Madubuike should settle into a 3-technique role and be turned loose to get after the quarterback. He could find himself drafted anywhere from the late first round to the late second depending on how the NFL stacks the defensive tackles, but the former Aggie could be a big-time difference maker.
Most OverratedJordan Elliott, Missouri: I’ve heaped praise on SEC defensive linemen throughout this column, but the one I don’t understand is Elliott. ESPN Scouts Inc. has the Missouri prospect ranked as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the draft. Meanwhile, I don’t have him in my personal top-10 and I have six SEC defensive tackles graded over him.
Elliott meets a lot of the physical benchmarks you’d like to see, and at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, his size and explosiveness looks similar to guys like Derrick Brown and Javon Kinlaw. When you peel back the layers, however, there are plenty of issues with Elliott.
His motor and fundamentals are problematic, and he simply is inconsistent with both his effort and technique.
Elliott is a classic boom-or-bust prospect, and in a class with so many talented players it doesn’t make sense to reach for Elliott over some of the more proven, consistent players in this draft class.
My top-10 interior defensive linemen:
1. Derrick Brown, Auburn
2. Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
3. Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
4. Marlon Davidson, Auburn
5. Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
6. Ross Blacklock, TCU
7. Raekwon Davis, Alabama
8. Davon Hamilton, Ohio State
9. Rashard Lawrence, LSU
10. Leki Fotu, Utah
