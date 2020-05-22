When Jalen Green decided to go pro and Greg Brown chose Texas, it appeared all the big fish that Auburn could have targeted for the 2020 men’s basketball recruiting class may have been reeled in.
There was nothing wrong with that. Bruce Pearl has the No. 7 ranked class in the country according to 247Sports.com including the top-ranked player to ever choose Auburn in five-star point guard Sharife Cooper, the 22nd ranked player in the class.
With four-star JT Thor and three-stars Justin Powell, Chris Moore and Dylan Cardwell, Auburn’s class looks complete with a couple high-powered guards and a trio of bigs to fortify the paint.
But the Tigers may not be done yet as Jonathan Kuminga gave Auburn fans another reason to monitor college basketball social media carefully. The No. 1 recruit in the nation for 2021 dropped his top-five teams on Twitter Friday afternoon.
The tweet simply said “Top 5” with an animated imagine of him with five jerseys hanging behind him. The jerseys are Texas Tech, Duke, Kentucky and Auburn along with one with the NBA G-League logo on it.
“Already at 6-foot-8 with extremely long arms, he is beginning to put his skill game together,” 247Sports.com National Basketball Analyst Brian Snow said in a 2018 scouting report. “Length, athleticism, and versatility are his strengths. Has shown the ability to get into the lane and rebounds well. Is capable of guarding multiple positions, and also blocking shots.
“Needs to continue to get better with his outside shot, and if that comes he should be nearly impossible to guard. His upside is through the roof, and he is just now beginning to figure out how good he can become. He should hear his name called early in the NBA draft when decides to make that move.”
Kuminga’s situation is more complicated than just simply what team or league he plays for next. While he is currently in the class of 2021, it has been long rumored that he may reclassify and join the class of 2020.
Regardless of what class Kuminga is a part of, he is certainly the top priority for the Auburn coaching staff as they look to add talent to a team that will replace its top six minute-earners from last season.
On Wednesday, Georgetown transfer Mac McClung included Auburn among his top seven schools. With the roster spots and talent that the Tigers are replacing, they are sure to be linked to more high-profile targets in the coming weeks. It would appear that Tiger fans are in for an exciting rest of the offseason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.