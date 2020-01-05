“It’s a very bright future. Bo Nix is going to be one of the greatest quarterbacks in our history. And, I mean, I put that on him because I know he can handle it. I know he’s going to be that guy.”
Senior defensive end Marlon Davidson didn’t hide his feelings for what one of his youngest teammates is capable of the next few years while Davidson and many of the other stalwarts on this Auburn football team will be in the NFL.
The true freshman from Pinson Valley has completed his first season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback and faced both the praise and criticism of the Auburn family this season. But as Davidson said, Nix proved to his Tiger teammates this season that he can handle the heat that comes with being the starting quarterback at one of the premier college football programs in the country.
The year began on a high with the game-winning touchdown pass to Seth Williams against eventual Rose Bowl champion Oregon, but with road losses to Florida and LSU along with a few lackluster Nix performances in victories, Nix quickly experienced the highs and lows of his new job.
Despite the rollercoaster ride early in the season, Nix showed his growth throughout the year and ended the regular season with his best game of the year. The young quarterback helped the Tigers put up 48 points against Alabama to win one of the most entertaining Iron Bowls in the series’ history.
The offense couldn’t recapture that success in the Outback Bowl against Minnesota, but historically, judging a team’s future success off of a bowl game is a huge mistake for prognosticators.
One of the best examples from last season was Texas beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl a year ago. Suddenly, Texas was considered a top-10 team and ranked as such. The Longhorns answered that hype with an incredibly disappointing 7-5 2019 regular season.
That is why it is extremely dangerous to associate the Outback Bowl loss too closely with the potential of the 2020 Tigers. In reality, the better game to look at is likely the Iron Bowl where the offense broke out and so many of those playmakers return in 2020.
While Nix will clearly be the leader of the offense going into his sophomore season, it clearly won’t be all on his arm to fuel scoring. The 2019 running back group at Auburn was very deep, but the 2020 group may be even deeper.
The 2019 running back depth chart had four ‘ORs’ on it representing the five running backs that Auburn used the most this season and other than Kam Martin, they all are scheduled to return in 2020. JaTarvious Whitlow and Shaun Shivers will be juniors, and D.J. Williams and Harold Joiner will be sophomores.
The most excitement may surround the newcomer to the group with five-star signee Tank Bigsby. With all that talent in the backfield, Gus Malzahn and Chad Morris should be able to utilize them in a variety of ways and ride the hot hand.
As far as pass-catchers for Nix next year, Seth Williams showed what he is capable of doing with the ball in the air several times as a sophomore and with more consistent play from Nix in 2020, Williams could easily become one of the most feared receivers in the SEC, joining the likes of JaMarr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and, to a lesser extent, George Pickens.
The rest of the pass-catching corps will undergo some changes with Will Hastings and Sal Canella out of eligibility and Anthony Schwartz potentially deciding to focus on track. Auburn has experienced options with Eli Stone, Matthew Hill and Shedrick Jackson looking like they are ready to step up.
The offensive line is where the real questions are with the 2020 Tiger offense. The group was much hyped going into 2019 with five senior starters, but they had plenty of ups and downs this season.
They will return one starter with Nick Brahms going into his junior year as the incumbent at center after seizing the job from one of those seniors, Kaleb Kim, midway through the year. Nix and Brahms will be counted on with their experience to help ease along the new group for the Tigers next year.
The positive for Auburn fans is that the offensive line was disappointing this season and the thought may be that it can’t get any worse. But despite the struggles, that group had played a lot of football together and there were reasons why they were starters over the other options.
Those other options will need to gel quickly because if they do, this offense is primed to take tremendous strides next season with Malzahn and Morris pulling the strings.
For Nix, his freshman year showcased his massive potential, but also his shortcomings in accuracy and consistency. If Nix can tighten up those hiccups, 2020 could be a banner offensive season on the Plains.
