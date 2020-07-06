War Tampa’s short-lived stint in The Basketball Tournament was largely received as a dud by fans, and it is hard to argue with the team’s performance in a 23-point loss to the Illinois-alum team.
The War Tampa squad had far and away the largest following of any team at the TBT, so the one-night-and-out nature of the competition was certainly disappointing. However, with the rest of the ‘Big Four’ sports world dormant, many fans who normally don’t pay attention to the TBT got their first look at the tournament this weekend.
From the onset, the appeal is evident. The tournament features players who were well-known college players, but not quite to the level of being in the NBA. As a huge fan of college basketball, that is a fun concept to catch back up with those guys. The bane of War Tampa’s existence, Mike Daum, is an excellent example of this.
However the play on the court was not the most interesting part of TBT to me. The Elam Ending was.
The Elam Ending is named for its ‘inventor’ Nick Elam, a professor at Ball State University. The concept is fairly simple and one that is done in pick-up basketball games all over the world every day. First one to (fill in the blank number) wins the game.
Obviously you can’t begin the game with that number set, or the game’s length would fluctuate wildly and some games would be an hour and a half while others may eclipse three hours.
Elam’s method only kicks in during what would be the final four minutes of the game. After the rest of the game is played under normal rules, the game is stopped with the first deadball with less than four minutes on the clock.
Eight points is added to score of the leading team and that is deemed the number to reach. If the score is 60-59, the number to win is 68. If the score is 100-50, the winning number is 108.
So what makes an Elam Ending more appealing than a traditional finish?
In a close game, the last two or three minutes often turns in to a free throw contest instead of a basketball game as one side enters intentional foul mode to attempt to extend the game. Fans will often boo fouling at the end of games if they don’t consider the game close enough to warrant it, because it feels like a waste of time.
While it still demonstrates great mental toughness to go to the line and knock down a pair of free throws, it is far from the most electrifying moment in sports. The Elam Ending keeps defense involved in making comebacks possible and eliminates praying for the other team to miss free throws.
It adds the pressure of a last-second shot to multiple possessions if a defense can get the stops. It eliminates clock stoppages late in the game to adjust the clock — a sore spot for many fans.
It also means a game will always end on a game-winning shot. There is a certain amount of excitement in that alone.
The NBA experimented with the Elam Ending in last year’s All-Star Game so they are very aware of its existence.
It is going to take a lot for the NBA or college basketball to change the way they’ve been doing things for decades, but with pace-of-play becoming an issue we hear more and more about in professional sports, the Elam Ending may be just the answer basketball needs.
