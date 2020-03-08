A wild Saturday of SEC basketball took it down to the final game as far as determining the seedings for this week in Nashville, but with the field finally finalized, it is time to look at each team’s road to an SEC Championship.
It seems like every team in the league has had its ups and downs this season and no team’s fans have spent the entire year happy with what they’ve seen. That inconsistency sets the table for what should be a wild and crazy week in the Music City.
Despite that, here are my game-by-game predictions for the SEC Tournament:
Wednesday’s Games
No. 12 Ole Miss over No. 13 Georgia
I’ve been giving the Bulldogs and Anthony Edwards the benefit of the doubt all season, but no more. Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree is the best player in this game and Ole Miss is the better team.
No. 11 Arkansas over No. 14 Vanderbilt
When it looked like Vanderbilt was going to draw Missouri, I was prepared to pick the Commodores to pull an upset, but Arkansas’ guards are simply too talented especially if Isaiah Joe is healthy.
Thursday’s Games
No. 8 Tennessee over No. 9 Alabama
Would have liked to give Alabama the nod here because I liked how they were playing midseason, but the Tide has fallen off a cliff lately and appear headed for a rough landing in Nate Oats’ first season.
No. 5 Florida over No. 12 Ole Miss
The Gators are a top-3 team in the SEC on talent alone. Tyree and the Rebels are no a pushover, but with all the skill at Gators’ disposal they won’t be one-and-done in Nashville.
No. 7 Texas A&M over No. 10 Missouri
I know that Missouri had what ended up looking like a Saturday afternoon rout of Alabama, but anyone who watched that game can attest to the ugliness of it. The Aggies excel in ‘ugly’ games.
No. 11 Arkansas over No. 6 South Carolina
The Razorbacks are a different team when Isaiah Joe is healthy. After a brief scare on Saturday, he appears healthy and with their full complement of weapons, Arkansas has the look of a team that could make a week-long run. South Carolina lost to Vanderbilt on Saturday and saw its NCAA dreams take a hit in Nashville, now they die in Nashville.
Friday’s Games
No. 1 Kentucky over No. 8 Tennessee
The 5-star players knock out the 8-star hearts. The Wildcats are supposed to have Ashton Hagans back, but even if they are without their floor general, Kentucky has more than enough firepower to get into the semifinals.
No. 5 Florida over No. 4 Mississippi State
The Gators got off to a rough start to SEC play, but aside from their collapse against Kentucky on Saturday, they have been much better as of late. Following that tough loss, Florida has got to want another shot at Kentucky and the Bulldogs are in the way.
No. 2 Auburn over No. 7 Texas A&M
This is a chance for a little Senior Night revenge for the Tigers. Auburn took out some frustration from its only home loss of the season against Tennessee, but you’d think Bruce Pearl’s pregame speech might be a little extra spicy going into this one.
No. 11 Arkansas over No. 3 LSU
LSU started conference play looking like a team that might make a run at a regular-season title, but they faded fast. Arkansas, with its full lineup, has everything to play for as it tries to keep its NCAA chances alive. Their talented backcourt keeps the dream alive for another day.
Saturday’s Games
No. 5 Florida over No. 1 Kentucky
It is difficult to beat a good team three times. That is the task that the Wildcats face. Kerry Blackshear’s injury derailed the Gators in Gainesville on Saturday. Assuming the Gators have him back in Nashville, they will have plenty of motivation in this one and can extract a bit of revenge.
No. 2 Auburn over No. 11 Arkansas
Arkansas’s Cinderella run ends with their guards facing Auburn’s pressure in their fourth game in as many days. Austin Wiley is also a massive problem for the Razorbacks with their strength on the perimeter instead of in the paint.
Sunday’s Game
No. 2 Auburn over No. 5 Florida
Facing another team on its fourth game in four days, Auburn makes it back-to-back SEC Tournament titles. The Tigers avenge another earlier loss as their depth proves better than the Gators in the marathon that is the SEC Tournament.
