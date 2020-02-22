With two weeks left in the regular season, it seems like a good time to check in on the SEC standings and where everyone is stacking up with the SEC Tournament around the corner and Selection Sunday right after that.
As of Saturday afternoon, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had four SEC teams in the field: Kentucky, Auburn, LSU and Florida. Mississippi State is among the first four out, and South Carolina is among the next four out.
1. Kentucky
Kentucky always has the most pure talent going into the season, and with a two-game cushion on the rest of the SEC field, it would be reckless to put anyone other than the Wildcats atop the SEC right now.
2. Auburn
Auburn is the only team that can possibly pass Kentucky in the power rankings, even if the Tigers seem unlikely to pass the Wildcats in the regular-season standings. If they win in Lexington, they get within a game of the Wildcats and have a better overall record.
3. Florida
The Gators started slow but have won five of six before Saturday’s game in Lexington. The loss among those is a confounding defeat at Ole Miss. Their home win against Auburn is a shining light on the resume, but they also have losses to LSU and Mississippi State.
4. LSU
On the opposite end of the Gators is LSU, which got off to a great start but lost 4-of-5 going into Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Wednesday’s trip to Florida looms large on the schedule.
5. South Carolina
Another team whose arrow is pointing up in recent weeks. The Gamecocks started off 0-2 in the SEC but recently went on a 6-of-7 game winning streak. I just trust Frank Martin more than most coaches in a tournament environment.
6. Texas A&M
The Aggies were lower on my original list, but their current three-game winning streak over Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi State demands respect.
7. Mississippi State
Reggie Perry is one of the SEC’s best, but I just don’t trust his supporting cast as much as some of the others. I maintain it is harder for a dominant big man to go on a dominant run than it is for a guard.
8. Alabama
Maybe the Auburn games are just sticking with me more than some of the disappointing games, but I like Alabama’s ceiling. If the Crimson Tide’s guards get hot, I could imagine a tournament run in Nashville.
9. Tennessee
The Volunteers have not won more than two games in a row since November, so going on a winning streak in Nashville seems highly unlikely.
10. Georgia
This is the biggest change from the actual standings, and I don’t predict it goes this way, but Anthony Edwards could get hot and spearhead a couple wins in Nashville.
11. Arkansas
Arkansas is another team that started hot but has faded as the season wears on. Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt Jr. are a scary backcourt for the non-elite teams in the SEC.
12. Missouri
Missouri has home wins over Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss in the last few weeks to solidify this spot, but those teams were short-handed in those games. A Mizzou tournament run seems highly unlikely.
13. Ole Miss
After a terrible start to conference play, Ole Miss showed its abilities with a three-game winning streak over South Carolina, Florida and Mississippi State earlier this month.
14. Vanderbilt
The record speaks for itself. At least the Commodores don’t have a long drive home from the SEC Tournament.
