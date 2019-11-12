An era ends this November in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The last vestige of the old ‘Amen Corner’ is rolling over the Plains.
It’s up to Auburn to kill it off with a bang.
Auburn hosts Georgia on Saturday, with the Iron Bowl coming Nov. 30 after a reprieve with Samford — and for the Tigers and rival Bulldogs, this year’s game marks a bit of a bookend knowing the 2020 game in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be played before November for the first time since 1936.
After Saturday’s showdown, next year’s meeting between Auburn and Georgia is scheduled for Oct. 10, 2020, meaning this year’s familiar run for Auburn, playing its two greatest rivals at the end of the schedule, will be the program’s last such run until the schedule switches around again.
Next year, Auburn plays LSU and Alabama late in the year instead while the Georgia game is bumped up earlier in play.
It’s not going to be easy, either way.
But right now, for Auburn’s players, the Tigers are simply embracing the challenge ahead — one more time.
“This is why you come to the SEC, to be honest with you,” Auburn senior safety Jeremiah Dinson said Sunday as the team opened its preparation for Georgia. “We’ve got a tough schedule. We’ve got one of the toughest schedules in the country. But this is why you come to Auburn.
“As a kid, man, you wish for games like this. Now I’m here, now I’ve got an opportunity to play Georgia and Alabama these last three games. It’s going to be fun. … I’m looking forward to it.”
Legendary former Auburn coach Pat Dye coined ‘Amen Corner’ as it applies on the Plains in the 1980’s, when his teams faced a make-or-break row of games against Florida then Georgia and then Alabama. That was the turn in its most true-to-name form, nicknamed by Dye, who grew up in Augusta, Ga., after the famous three-hole stretch from 11 to 13 at Augusta National, home of Masters. After Florida fell off the Auburn schedule as regular rivals in the early 2000’s, some still called the Georgia-Alabama stretch ‘Amen Corner,’ but November will look a lot different next year.
Auburn will play LSU at home then Alabama on the road on the last two weekends of next season. The change came after the Auburn athletics department lobbied to split up the Georgia and Alabama games on the schedule. After SEC expansion threw off the rivalry games’ rhythm in 2012, Auburn has had to play both at home or both away every year, and Auburn did what it could to avoid playing both away in such a short span in even years.
“It may be weird next year. I don’t know,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said, when asked about next year’s Auburn-Georgia game being in October. “It seems real natural right now, you know, to be playing them this late. It’s kind of the routine that when you get to this part of November that’s just what you have to get ready for.
“I just know that our players are extremely excited to have the chance to play these guys,” he added.
With it, they’ll have the chance to write some history.
Every Auburn-Georgia game since 1936 has been played in the month of November, save for the SEC Championship Game rematch between the teams in 2017.
Auburn beat Georgia 20-13 then on Oct. 24, 1936, in Columbus, Ga., and the teams have played in November every year since. The teams have played 123 times and Georgia holds a slim 59-56-8 lead in the series.
That October game in 1936 was even an anomaly for the series. In all, the teams have only played outside November seven times, including that SEC title game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.