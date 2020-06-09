Tanner Burns has been tabbed as a potential first-round pick in the new-look MLB Draft opening Wednesday — but after that, it’s hard to even project what’s next for Auburn baseball.
There are always some unknowns going into draft day. But Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said he’s never seen anything quite like this.
No one has.
Major League Baseball has truncated its draft from 40 rounds down to just five rounds this season, in an unprecedented move coming as an effect of the coronavirus pandemic.
The draft opens with the first round starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday before the remaining rounds open at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Burns, Auburn’s ace pitcher, is the prize jewel of the Tigers’ class this year, tabbed to go No. 19 overall in a recent CBS mock draft, and placed around there by many other prognosticators.
After that, Auburn is unsure if any other players will be picked in the five-round draft, or what their next step will be with the MLB putting a $20,000 cap on bonuses for undrafted free agents.
Whereas, in the past, underclassmen picked in later rounds could hear offers from that pro team and weigh it as an option versus a return to school, this time around, several pro teams will be recruiting but with capped signing bonuses to offer and with no minor league season on the horizon.
On top of it all, Auburn has a list of seniors now suddenly presented with a new choice and an extra season of eligibility relief granted by the NCAA.
“Next year will be entering my 20th year in the Southeastern Conference, and this is one of the most unique drafts that I’ve been a part of,” Thompson said in a conference call on Monday.
After Burns, outfielder Steven Williams has been projected as a fourth-rounder by DraftSite.com. There are others on draft boards as well.
Thompson expects most of all the players picked in those five rounds to sign with their teams, but for things to get murky after that. Assistant coach Karl Nonemaker pointed out on the same call that going undrafted this year could help a player in some ways as compared to being picked in the later rounds normally, as they’ll have the chance to hear pitches from teams and find the right fit for them.
Thankfully for those coaches, even facing a week’s worth of unknowns this week, Thompson and Nonemaker expect to future to become a bit clearer once the dust settles from the draft.
“I think by the time the sun comes up Friday, a lot of this stuff will be settled, because I think it’s a straightforward, abbreviated — very abbreviated — draft,” Thompson said. “It’s going to get right to the point.”
Dominos could fall then, too, for seniors considering a return to Auburn for an extra season. Just a few months ago, they were all expecting to be finishing their college careers at this time — but once most of the season was canceled due to the pandemic, the NCAA offered an unexpected opportunity for them to come back in 2021.
“Some of the teams can’t recruit you as a $20,000 signee until after the draft has passed,” Nonemaker said. “So a lot of those recruiting conversations can’t take place until after the draft.
“We expect it to be uncertain but once the draft happens I think we’ll have a pretty good feel within a few days of what’s likely to happen, and we’re ready to know and start really getting a feel for what next year’s team looks like,” Nonemaker also added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.