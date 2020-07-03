Horace Spencer knows he’ll be playing in an empty gym on gameday.
He knows he won’t be hearing the roar of a packed crowd, like back in Auburn Arena, and he knows when he looks up from the court he’ll just be seeing open bleachers, and not a sea of supporters in orange and blue.
But he also knows they’ll still be watching.
And he knows, even if no one’s behind him, the fans still have his back.
“They’re not going to be in the building but you still can feel the love,” the former Auburn big man said with a smile.
Spencer and the rest of the Auburn alums on War Tampa are proud to represent Auburn and the Auburn fans in Saturday’s showdown at The Basketball Tournament — and they think they can put on a familiar show for them in familiar colors when tipoff with House of ’Paign finally arrives at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
Spencer, Bryce Brown and Desean Murray all played together at Auburn and are all back together on the same team again now with War Tampa, the TBT team which has captured the hearts of the Auburn faithful going into the first nationally televised team sports event in the United States since the coronavirus lockdown.
War Tampa embraced that fan support and changed its team name and its team colors to offer a familiar flavor leading up to the tournament, but on the court, too, Brown says he figures this team’s brand of basketball will be a lot like what Auburn fans love to watch on the Plains — even if those fans can’t attend the closed-door games during the pandemic.
If it is, War Tampa might just surprise some of the national viewers, and win to advance and give the Auburn faithful another game to get excited about.
“Look out for a show. We’re going to try to put on one,” Brown said on Thursday on a media teleconference with his teammates. “We’re going to shoot a lot of 3’s, so it’s going to be very similar to Auburn basketball. We’re going to play hard. And that’s one through five, guys play hard. You know, you can have all the talent in the world but if you don’t play hard, you’re not going to win.
“Look forward to us playing hard and making a lot of shots.”
The stakes are high starting at tipoff. TBT is a single-elimination tournament. War Tampa only has one guaranteed game, and is the underdog according to TBT’s seeding. War Tampa enters as the No. 17 seed in the 24-team field, crossing with House of ’Paign, an Illinois alumni team that represents the No. 16 seed.
The winner advances to the second round on July 8 to face the tournament’s defending champions and top seed, Carmen’s Crew, a band of Ohio State alumni favored to win the entire tournament. There won’t be many followers of the tournament who will give Saturday’s winner a chance.
But for War Tampa, after all that’s happened since March and after the way Auburn fans have rallied around this team giving them the chance to see team sports in orange and blue again, any victory and any chance to give those fans one more game to get excited about is worth chasing.
“It means a lot,” Murray said of representing Auburn, even if it’s only unofficially. “I haven’t seen these guys in forever. So to be able to get on the court with them again and shoot for winning this whole thing is amazing.
“It’s great,” he went on. “I wasn’t really sure about ever getting the opportunity to play with these guys again, but to be able to have this opportunity to play with my guys and be able to get back on the court and win some games — it’s definitely amazing.”
Murray played at Auburn during the 2017-18 season when Auburn won the SEC’s regular-season championship, when Brown and Spencer were juniors. Those two went on to lead Auburn to the men’s Final Four for the first time ever as seniors the next season.
Together they hope to make just a few more magic moments for the fans during difficult times — and try to win to do it all over again.
“It feels good to have just the Auburn flavor to it,” Spencer said. “To have the Auburn fanbase behind us, to know they’re back there cheering us on … It’s a home feeling for me. And I know it’s a home feeling for Bryce and Desean as well, just to have the colors on us, like it’s back home, like it’s back playing for Auburn almost.
“It feels good to have that Auburn flavor to us again.”
