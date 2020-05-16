DeWanna Bonner would’ve made her debut for the Connecticut Sun today.
The former Auburn women’s basketball star was the center of the biggest trade in the WNBA this offseason, moving in February at the price of three first-round draft picks from the Phoenix Mercury.
Connecticut was scheduled to open its 2020 season today against the New York Liberty, before play was postponed as the coronavirus pandemic put the sports world on pause.
Now, the closest thing followers can get to seeing Bonner in her new uniform is a simulation.
But with so much on lockdown, it might just be worth taking a look.
WNBA teams and players are featured in NBA 2K20 for the first time this year — putting Bonner among the ranks of former Auburn athletes now depicted in video games played by countless players around the world.
Seeing Bonner in a Sun uniform will be strange after she spent nine successful seasons in Phoenix, winning two WNBA championships and being named an All-Star three times there, but she’s joined by a few other Tigers who have also had their debut in new digs delayed.
Besides the usual suspects in the NFL, and the long line of Auburn football alums now featured in the Madden franchise, here are four former athletes going to new places that Auburn fans can see a glimpse of virtually until stadium gates open again.
Modern games use face scanning and high-powered graphics to offer up strong renderings of what these players would look like in their new uniforms.
DeWanna Bonner, NBA 2K20, rated 90 overall
Bonner led Auburn to an SEC championship in 2009, leading the Tigers in scoring and being named SEC Player of the Year before launching into a stellar pro career in Phoenix.
She was part of championship teams there in Phoenix in 2009 and 2014, and she’s been named a WNBA All-Star three times total in 2015, 2018 and 2019.
Back-to-back All-Star appearances alone show why she fetched a high price during the league’s biggest blockbuster trade of the offseason.
On 2K20, released last September, Bonner is still on the Mercury roster by default, but she can easily be traded to the Sun in the WNBA season mode. Her in-game attributes give her a 90 overall rating, meaning she’s considered by the game’s developers one of the best players in the WNBA — and a force on the virtual court.
Josh Donaldson, MLB The Show 20, rated 91 overall
Whereas Auburn fans might like to see what Bonner looks like in a Sun uniform, some Auburn fans might want to divert their eyes rather than see Donaldson in a Minnesota Twins uniform.
He signed a four-year deal with the Twins in January as a free agent, leaving the Atlanta Braves after a strong 2019 season there, and possibly disappointing some Auburn fans who also happen to root for the nearby Braves.
With an overall rating of 91, Donaldson is tied with two others for the sixth-best rating among all third basemen in the video game.
Four years ago, Donaldson was showcased by the series as the cover athlete on MLB The Show 16.
Donaldson played at Auburn in 2005 and 2006.
Chuma Okeke, NBA 2K20, rated 72 overall
Okeke’s debut with the Magic was truly delayed by injury, not by the pandemic, but Auburn basketball fans who haven’t seen him play since his heartbreaking injury in the Sweet Sixteen last year can see his likeness hoop again in the virtual world.
Okeke is actually a “hidden” player on NBA 2K20, included in the game’s launch roster but since removed from that roster in updates, presumably because of his unique contract situation with the Magic. The Magic selected him 16th overall last year but have not signed him to a full four-year rookie deal as he still recovers from his knee injury.
But his face was scanned by the developers and his high-tech likeness can be found in the game, all the way down to the tattoos on his right arm, if gamers know where to look. By importing a custom roster built by another player who has Okeke with the Magic, or by importing Okeke’s ‘Player DNA’ in the created player feature, Auburn fans can get him on the court with the Magic, and see a glimpse of what could’ve been during his would-be rookie season this year, or a glimpse at what’s still to come.
Bianca Sierra, FIFA 20, 72 overall
Sierra played soccer at Auburn from 2010-13 and as a mainstay for Mexico’s women’s national team is featured with the team on FIFA 20.
Sierra moved this winter to join the club Tigres UANL Femenil in Monterrey, Mexico, before the team’s matches halted in March. She headed there after playing several seasons in Norway and Iceland.
Sierra’s new club isn’t on FIFA 20, but the Mexican team is, and she’s featured in the game — and so is the famous Estadio Azteca in Mexico City — so the game can offer a look at what Sierra will look like back in Mexico playing for a club team in the same area where she plays for her national team.
