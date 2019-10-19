FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Bo Nix let it fly.
Frustrated and unsatisfied in a game far too close for comfort, Auburn fired deep to finish it off.
Seth Williams was there under it to do just that.
Nix hit Williams for a 48-yard touchdown in the third quarter, then found Anthony Schwartz for another separation score just three plays later, and No. 11 Auburn used explosive plays to put away Arkansas 51-10 on Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Auburn led just 17-3 midway through the third when Nix turned his eyes upfield for Williams and hit the big touchdown. Auburn’s defense pulled down an interception on the next play from scrimmage, then Schwartz broke loose on a 28-yard run before catching a 28-yard touchdown from Nix that helped stretch a 14-point lead to a 31-3 advantage in less than 30 seconds of game time.
Auburn moved to 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in the SEC. Arkansas fell to 2-5 and 0-4.
Auburn traded an Arkansas touchdown late in the third for another Nix-to-Williams touchdown toss in the fourth quarter to put the Tigers up big before starters came out.
“There in the second quarter we kind of stalled for a while and, the third quarter, we came back and took some shots,” Nix said after the win.
Those put Arkansas away — and got Auburn back on the winning track going down to Death Valley.
Joey Gatewood hit Jay Jay Wilson for a touchdown in the fourth and then Harold Joiner scored a touchdown run late to give the game its final score.
Auburn pulled away after jumping up 14-0 with big plays in the opening moments, then finding itself bogged down by a running game struggling without injured running back JaTarvious Whitlow and puzzled by pitfalls on third-and-short situations.
But with those big plays, Auburn quit messing around with outmatched Arkansas and put the game away through the air. Nix’s fourth-quarter touchdown toss to Williams was a back-shoulder strike that bounced the freshman signal-caller back from a fumble that led to Arkansas’ only touchdown.
Auburn travels next week to challenge No. 2 LSU in Baton Rouge, La.
“We just came off a good win here, and now tomorrow we can focus on them and start to get some gameplan stuff — but we’re definitely going to enjoy this one,” Nix said. “It’s a huge SEC road win.
“And we’re back on track winning.”
After getting stuck in The Swamp in an Oct. 5 loss at Florida, Auburn’s offense seemed to rev back into high gear on Saturday. Making up for some of those running struggles without Whitlow, Nix found a rhythm going a perfect 8-for-8 on passes in the second half. He finished the day 12-of-17 through the air with 176 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers rolled up 298 rushing yards through a by-committee approach in the backfield.
“I thought Bo did an outstanding job in the second half,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said of Nix. “Just did a good job throwing the football, and that was nice to see,” he added.
The Auburn defense did its job as well, with stars on the defensive line Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson showing out from the start of the game. Arkansas’ first series encapsulated it all: On the second play from scrimmage, Brown chased down Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd sideline-to-sideline for a short game — the athletic defensive tackle racing with and dragging down the man who entered Saturday as the SEC’s leading rusher, showing a glimpse of why prognosticators expect him to go high in the spring’s NFL Draft.
On the ensuing snap, Davidson charged around the end and stripped the Arkansas quarterback on a sack-fumble. Three plays later Auburn’s offense scored, and the rout was on.
It wasn’t perfect. Auburn got up 17-0 in a flash but didn’t score in the second quarter or for most of the third. After going up 17-0, Auburn got into Arkansas territory on three straight drives and came away with just three points total, with a failed fourth-down conversion attempt and a missed field goal going along with the made field goal there.
Auburn finished 7-of-13 on third-down conversion attempts, going 1-for-5 during a stretch there in the second quarter and early in the third. Without Whitlow, Auburn converted only three of seven attempts of third-and-4 or fewer yards to go.
But in the third, Auburn looked downfield, and those explosive plays opened up the running game as the Tigers charged on.
Auburn’s showdown with LSU will then send Auburn into its first home game since September on Nov. 2 against Ole Miss.
