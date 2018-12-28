Gus Malzahn is back.
He’s back to being the play-caller. He’s back to being confident as Auburn’s head coach. He’s back to roaring “Boom.”
And the Auburn offense is back to being the Auburn offense.
That last part’s according to JaTarvious Whitlow, one of the Tigers’ bright young stars, who was giddy as he spoke Friday just outside his team’s locker room after Auburn’s 63-14 romp over Purdue in the Music City Bowl.
Auburn rolled. The Tigers offense looked like the high-powered force it’s been in the past under Malzahn, the coach once heralded as a guru in the game who has re-written Auburn’s record books in his successful seasons on the Plains as a coordinator and coach.
Malzahn returned to full-time play-calling for Auburn for the first time since 2016 on Friday — and with him dialing up plays, Auburn knifed through the Purdue defense, pushing pace, hitting explosive plays, and scoring touchdowns on its first seven offensive series in the team’s best showing of the season.
Whitlow scored Auburn’s first three touchdowns to put the Tigers up 21-0 before Purdue could muster a response. His first came on an aggressive play-action pass called by Malzahn on a third-and-1 play on the third play from scrimmage.
Malzahn, once again darting his eyes from his clipboard to the line of scrimmage as he roamed the sideline, picked out the perfect plan of attack time and again in the victory — enough to get players like Whitlow excited about the skill he brought to the team’s effort.
“It ain’t gonna lie: It really was fire,” Whitlow said with a wide smile, on his head coach’s calls. “He really was calling them plays today. I’m looking like, ‘Dang.’ We were just going at such a fast pace. Purdue couldn’t even adjust to it.
“I’m like, ‘Well, hate it for y’all next year.’”
If Friday is any indication, that’ll be an exciting time for the Tigers with Malzahn back to working in the trenches and calling plays down-by-down.
“He was like, ‘This is going to be our best game.’ And I’ll be dogged. The score shows it. This was our best game,” Whitlow said.
“I really felt like we were back to the Auburn offense,” he added. “We were just flowing, we were just going. We were running the ball, then boom, we hit them with a shot.”
Auburn rolled up 586 yards in the win.
The Tigers scored touchdowns on each of their first seven offensive drives, until the Tigers kneeled out the halftime clock on their eighth series, already up 56-7.
Four of their first five drives found the end zone on three plays or less.
Whitlow’s first touchdown came from 66 yards out. Jarrett Stidham fired to Darius Slayton to connect for touchdown passes of 74 yards, 52 yards and 34 yards later in the game.
Malzahn, naturally, attributed all his play-calling success to the efforts of his players.
“It was really about those guys executing,” he said after the game.
“When your players are executing, you can call any play,” he added. “That was the way it was today. We call any play and they executed. We’ve had trouble from time to time in executing and everything came together, and I think that will carry over to next year and give us some momentum.”
He agreed, though, that the team’s play-calling got on a roll, and at times it seemed like he could do no wrong: “There for a while,” he nodded.
Malzahn called plays at Auburn throughout his tenure as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator from 2009-11 including during Auburn’s national championship win in 2010, and during his first three seasons as Auburn’s head coach, which started in 2013 with another run to the title game.
A few games into the 2016 season, Malzahn publicly relinquished play-calling to then-coordinator Rhett Lashlee. After Lashlee’s departure, he brought in an established play-caller in Chip Lindsey as coordinator.
Earlier this month, after Lindsey left for Kansas, Malzahn made a young hire in 28-year-old Kenny Dillingham, while announcing he’d be returning to play-calling moving forward.
Dillingham spent Friday’s game in a supporting role as he continues to acclimate himself to the team. Next season, he’ll assist Malzahn on the headset from his eyes up high in the coaches’ box, while Malzahn calls plays from the sideline. Dillingham operated in the same way for his former head coach Mike Norvell at Memphis, who calls plays there.
With Dillingham on staff, Malzahn is back in his old role where he made his name in coaching, working hands-on with the offense and challenging opposing coaches in battles of wits.
That wasn’t the only sign of ‘the old Malzahn’ Friday.
Malzahn played it cool at the end of his visit with the media after the game, when asked about the return of the sweater vest to his gameday attire. Fans celebrated his signature sideline style in those seasons of success like in 2010 and 2013. He hasn’t worn the look since early in 2017 season, though, until Friday when he brought it back while clutching his play-sheet clipboard.
When asked about his attire Friday, he kept a straight face at first, as if he hadn’t made it a conscious choice.
Then he smiled.
“There’s a good chance I’ll be wearing a sweater vest that first game next year,” Malzahn said.
It’s back.
He’s back.