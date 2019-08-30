Imagine the kid.
Yes, Gus Malzahn is his own man now. He’s been the same in so many ways ever since he first got to Auburn as a rising offensive coordinator. Fans celebrated his focused personality then — and the caricature they saw in him of a no-nonsense mad scientist bent on hurry-up speed and no-huddle precision. Even now he’s still closely guarded, his heart with his program and his players, and not often opened to the public eye.
But he was a kid once, from Texas. And he was a fan once, starry-eyed watching the Dallas Cowboys.
Auburn opens its season Saturday against Oregon on a grand stage in the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, and Malzahn, born in Irving, Texas, will lead his Tigers out on that glistening field.
He can’t say he’s ever dreamed of coaching on that field, Malzahn said this week as his team tuned its gameplan for the marquee matchup with Oregon, set to be broadcast in front of the world on ABC.
But what if he could go back?
“You know, once you get in college, you just — everything changes as far as that,” Malzahn said Tuesday. “But growing up, that would’ve been real special if someone would’ve told me that, growing up — that you’d get a chance to coach in that stadium.
“That’d be a really cool deal.”
If he gets the chance to look off his playsheet for a moment Saturday, and take in his surroundings, he might find himself living one of those.
Malzahn was born in Irving before moving off at a young age and graduating from high school in Fort Smith, Ark. He says he’s never coached on the sideline where the Cowboys play. This will be a first.
“It’s pretty neat,” Malzahn said. He’s always quick to talk about his players first, but when asked by reporters about his own journey to Saturday, he opened up a sliver. “I still have a lot of family around there and a lot of friends around the area. That’s always special, to go back.
“And like I said, I grew up a big Dallas Cowboys fan back in the day. So that’ll be pretty neat.”
Maybe poetically, his 2019 stand at Auburn starts there, near where he was born in the Dallas Metroplex. This season runs through Arkansas, too, for a game at Fayetteville, Ark., near where Malzahn made his meteoric rise through the high school ranks in nearby Springdale and got his first collegiate coaching job with the Razorbacks in 2006.
It’s no secret what Malzahn faces this season. Athletics director Allen Greene penned an open letter to Auburn fans last December affirming his support for the head coach after whispers of change blew over the Plains during 2018’s disappointing regular season. Now he’s calling plays again and running the show on offense bent on turning things around, and it’s probably fitting that the season opens in Texas.
It’s against Oregon, too, the team the Tigers beat at the end of the 2010 season for the BCS national championship when Malzahn was the offensive coordinator.
Times have changed. Malzahn can say certainly say that, after his football fanhood as a child evolved into his life’s work as a man.
He said he never dreamed of coaching on that sideline.
But now he certainly dreams of winning there Saturday.
