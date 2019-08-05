Auburn speedster Anthony Schwartz underwent successful surgery Monday after suffering a hand injury in Sunday’s practice, and took to Twitter in the afternoon to thank fans for their support.
“Can’t wait to get back on that field with my brothers,” he said.
The sophomore receiver is out after just three days of fall practice, suffering his injury during Sunday’s workout.
The injury was first reported by 247Sports on Monday morning. The Opelika-Auburn News confirmed the injury later in the morning, and learned through a source that he had surgery in the afternoon.
Schwartz is a standout on the football field and on the Auburn track and field team. He missed the football team’s spring workouts while competing for the track team and got back with the squad this fall.
As a freshman last year, Schwartz caught 22 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 211 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries.
“Thank you for all y’all thoughts and prayers,” he said on Twitter after asking for prayers earlier in the day. “It was a success today.”
Auburn will have additional depth at wide receiver without him this fall as opposed to last, with veterans Will Hastings and Eli Stove back near 100 percent after going through ACL surgery in the spring of 2018 and being limited last season.