Only hours removed from a historically dominant win in the Music City Bowl, Auburn’s football team saw its second player this season make the early jump to the NFL.
Cornerback Jamel Dean confirmed on Instagram Friday night that he was declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft. Dean joins quarterback Jarrett Stidham as the second Tiger to make the decision thus far.
“For me, words cannot explain how thankful I am to attend and play football for Auburn University,” Dean posted. “At one point in time, football was almost taken away from me before I could even play a snap of college football. Thanks to Auburn University, I was given the opportunity to play the game I love.
“Also, I was able to build relationships with so many people. The bonds and memories I have made with my teammates and coaches will forever be cherished. With that being said, I will be forgoing my senior year and declaring for the NFL Draft. My family and I feel like this is the best decision for me. Once again, thank you so much Auburn!”
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Dean came to the Plains after transferring from Ohio State where he was medically disqualified from the Buckeyes.
He redshirted as a freshman in 2015 due to transfer rules and suffered a season-ending knee injury before the start of the 2016 season.
As a redshirt sophomore Dean was finally able to get on the field for the Tigers. During the 2017 season Dean racked up 43 total tackles (23 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and broke up eight passes.
Through this season he continued his strong performance with 30 total tackles (21 solo), two tackles for loss, two interceptions, a sack and nine broken up passes.