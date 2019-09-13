Jeremiah Dinson shook his head, even in victory.
Leave it to the senior to never be satisfied.
Maybe he just knows — better than anyone — that his teammates are capable of even more.
“We didn’t want them to score at all, so I’m really kind of mad,” Dinson admitted, just after Auburn’s 24-6 win over Tulane last Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Auburn’s defense played strong. The Tigers held Tulane out of the end zone, giving up just two field goals and a 2-of-15 conversion rate on third downs.
But Auburn’s senior safety wanted an even better performance out of his group — and it’s that kind of desire the Tigers will hope fuels their push to grow into an even stronger defense this season.
It comes from the top, from defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, now on the sideline coaching the Tigers in the heat of the field on gamedays for the first time in his tenure at Auburn.
That’s where the Tigers huddle together in their furious pursuit of perfection — and where they’ll try to take their next steps forward on defense at 6 p.m. Saturday against Kent State.
“We wanted to go into that game and not have them score anything,” corner Noah Igbinoghene after watching the film Sunday. “They didn’t score on us touchdown-wise, but we wanted to pitch that shoutout.
“We didn’t, so I’m looking forward to this week.”
After that win over Tulane and a 27-21 victory over Oregon in the opener, Auburn’s giving up 13.5 points per game, good for the 24th-best mark in the country in scoring defense.
None of the 23 teams ahead of Auburn in that category have had to play two teams that won bowl games last season, like Auburn has. Clemson is the only team in that group that has played two teams that even went to bowl games last year.
“I think that we’re getting to the point that we know that we can dominate,” Auburn defensive lineman Nick Coe said after Saturday’s game.
“Coach Steele gave us a pep talk about dominating, and I really believe in that.”
Auburn’s 30th nationally in total defense, giving up 277.5 yards per game.
But it’s on third down that Auburn’s defense may have shined its brightest so far this season.
Oregon converted just four of its 14 third-down-conversion opportunities in the opener.
Opponents have converted just 20.7 percent of their third downs against Auburn, making for the country’s seventh-lowest average there.
“Third down is the money down — that’s what Coach Steele preaches to us,” Dinson said — that name of Auburn’s fourth-year defensive coordinator called up again, leading Auburn’s chase for excellence.
A week from Saturday, Auburn will open its SEC schedule at Texas A&M, taking on an Aggies team which that touted Clemson defense held to just three points for much of its 24-10 last Saturday. In College Station, Auburn’s defense will have another chance to prove its mettle on a national stage.
But first, it can do that even against Kent State on Saturday, chasing that shutout — that elusive perfect zero on the scoreboard — in its pursuit of perfection.
The shutout is the ultimate goal, Igbinoghene said.
“We have the intangibles to do it,” he said. “We have all the athletic abilities at each and every position, we’ve got the depth at each and every position to do that. We’ve just got to go out there and do it now.
“We’ve just got to do our job and everything will take care of itself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.