The Auburn football team will wear helmet stickers honor late broadcaster Rod Bramblett during the Tigers’ first two games this season, the program announced Wednesday.
Auburn opens its season Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Texas.
Auburn’s second game is its home opener against Tulane set for Sept. 7.
Bramblett died alongside his wife Paula in a tragic wreck in May, after calling Auburn athletics for nearly 30 years, and serving as the football program’s lead broadcaster since 2003.
The decal features Bramblett’s RB initials surrounding a microphone, with the words ‘Forever Auburn’ underneath and surrounded by Auburn athletics’ trademark orange and blue striping style.
The Auburn baseball and softball teams wore the decal in the spring shortly after his death.
The stickers will be worn on the back of Auburn’s helmets.
Bramblett took over as the athletics department’s lead ‘Voice of the Auburn Tigers’ in 2003 after the tragic passing of his predecessor, Jim Fyffe.
Bramblett’s dear friend and colleague Andy Burcham has been named his successor and will call Auburn’s season-opening game with Oregon.