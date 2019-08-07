Auburn will face a new giant on ‘Amen Corner.’
The annual Auburn-Georgia game will move up to October in 2020, while a meeting with LSU takes that game’s place late on Auburn’s schedule before the Iron Bowl, as revealed by the SEC’s 2020 schedule release Wednesday afternoon.
Auburn got its wish in splitting up the Georgia and Alabama games. Auburn plays at Georgia on Oct. 10, 2020. But the Tigers will have to play rival LSU on Nov. 21, 2020, just seven days before the meeting at Alabama on Nov. 28, 2020.
Auburn won’t have to play at Georgia and at Alabama in a three-week span as it did in 2018, and will get a home game against LSU before the away game at Alabama — but they’ll run just one week apart.
There’ll be no bye week or FCS tune-up before the 2020 Iron Bowl. Instead, it’s LSU.
Auburn has had to play Georgia and Alabama both on the road or both at home through alternating seasons since the SEC expanded to 14 teams in 2012. Before then, Auburn played Georgia and Alabama alternating home and away games between them before expansion broke that rhythm. Since then, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and athletics director Allen Greene have said the program has wanted to remedy having to play two key road games against two key rivals in a short span on alternating years.
Auburn got its wish in 2020, but that tune-up week before the Iron Bowl is gone — and what’s become of ‘Amen Corner’ has only switched one fierce rival for another.