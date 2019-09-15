Auburn held firm at No. 8 in the new Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday afternoon, now going into Saturday’s showdown with No. 17 Texas A&M.
In the USA Today coaches’ poll, Auburn is No. 9 and Texas A&M is No. 15.
Auburn beat Kent State 55-16 last Saturday on homecoming.
In the AP poll, Auburn’s rivals stand strong near the top. Behind No. 1 Clemson, Alabama is No. 2, Georgia is No. 3 and LSU is No. 4.
Auburn’s Oct. 5 opponent Florida is No. 9.
Auburn’s game at Texas A&M is set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff this Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.
There was no movement among the AP’s top 10 from last week to this week, though change is surely coming after next Saturday.
Right after the Auburn-Texas A&M showdown on CBS, third-ranked Georgia will host No. 7 Notre Dame on CBS.
No. 11 Michigan also plays on the road at No. 13 Wisconsin.
Six SEC teams remain ranked in the AP Top 25. All the others besides Auburn remain on Auburn’s schedule. The SEC makes up half the top 10, and Auburn and its three greatest rivals together make up four of the nation’s top eight teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.