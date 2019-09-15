Auburn’s standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown is ‘day-to-day’ after leaving the Kent State game with what Gus Malzahn called an upper-body contusion during the Auburn head coach’s press conference Sunday night.
He could be back in the lineup for the Tigers’ SEC opener at Texas A&M this Saturday, as could be sophomore receiver Seth Williams, who missed last Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury.
Brown is often touted as a potential top-10 NFL Draft prospect and one of Auburn’s best players. Williams caught the game-winning touchdown pass for Auburn in the Tigers’ season-opening win over Oregon.
The team’s worst injury news came in regards to reserve left tackle Bailey Sharp, who will undergo a procedure on his knee and miss six weeks. The senior started in the place of resting usual starter Prince Tega Wanogho last Saturday. He performed well enough for Malzahn to recognize him as the offense’s helmet-sticker recipient during Sunday’s presser, but woke up in the morning with swelling in his knee after the adrenaline from the game cooled down.
Auburn freshman defensive lineman Derick Hall left Saturday’s game with his own injury, but Malzahn said it is not a major injury.
