Auburn running back Kam Martin (9) carries the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tulane, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn is a consensus top-10 team.

Auburn moved up two spots to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday, and made a four-spot jump to No. 9 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.

The Tigers beat Tulane 24-6 on Saturday night.

Auburn’s rivals tower near the top of the AP poll. Behind No. 1 Clemson, Alabama is No. 2, Georgia is No. 3, and LSU is No. 4.

LSU charged up after a 45-38 marquee win on Saturday at then-No. 9 Texas.

Texas’ loss, plus then-No. 7 Michigan’s overtime survival of Army, dropped those teams down and allowed for Auburn to move up two spots.

Auburn entered last Saturday at No. 10 in the AP poll and No. 13 in the coaches’ poll.

Six SEC teams remain ranked in the AP Top 25, with four ranked in the top eight.

Florida is No. 9. Texas A&M slid only to No. 16 after its loss to top-ranked Clemson.

Tulane received one vote in the coaches’ poll.

