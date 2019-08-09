Another powerful set of legs is set to join Auburn’s stable of running backs.
Four-star Georgia prospect Cartavious ‘Tank’ Bigsby announced he’s committing to Auburn on Friday afternoon, making him the 18th commitment set to join the Tigers in the 2020 class.
Bigsby ran for over 2,000 yards last year for Callaway High School in Hogansville, Ga.
Bigsby’s commitment announcement was streamed live by 11Alive.com.
Last season at Callaway, Bigsby helped guide his team to the state semifinals in Georgia’s Class AA, running for 2,221 yards and 22 touchdowns on 238 carries, while also catching 13 passes for 222 more yards, according to the LaGrange Daily News.
Bigsby is universally ranked as a four-star player by all of Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.
Bigsby marks a major pickup for new Auburn running backs coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams.