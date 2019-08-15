Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days. This is your last free article this period. On your next article we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for reading oanow.com. You're entitled to view 12 articles for free every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Auburn football team had nine players picked to the coaches’ preseason All-SEC team released Thursday, including two on the first team and two on the second team before five loaded the third team.
Standout defensive lineman Derrick Brown and touted left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho piled up their preseason honors as the Tigers’ two first-team selections.
Alabama led the conference with 16 players named to the team. Georgia placed 10 players on the team. Auburn and LSU tied for fourth-most with nine each.
After Brown, fellow defensive linemen Nick Coe and Marlon Davidson made the second team, as that stacked defensive line flexed its muscle going into a season seeing high expectations.
Offensive linemen Marquel Harrell and Mike Horton were named to the third-team offense, with defensive backs Daniel Thomas and Javaris Davis making the third-team defense. Kicker Anders Carlson marked another third-team selection.
Brown and Wanogho were also both awarded first-team honors by the media at SEC Media Days last month.
Auburn kicks off its season Aug. 31 against Oregon in Dallas.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Two days after Trump tweeted that four Democratic freshmen should "go back" to their home countries — though all are citizens and three were born in the U.S.A. — Democrats muscled the resolution through the chamber by 240-187 over near-solid GOP opposition.