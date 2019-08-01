Auburn is ranked No. 16 in the USA Today’s first Amway Coaches Poll released Thursday morning.
Six opponents on the Tigers’ touted schedule are also ranked — all ahead of Auburn.
Alabama is No. 2 and Georgia is No. 3, just behind No. 1 Clemson.
Auburn’s season-opening opponent, Oregon, is ranked No. 13. The Tigers and Ducks play Aug. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU is ranked No. 6, Florida is ranked No. 8 and Texas A&M is ranked No. 11.
More than half the SEC West division is ranked in the top 25, with Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M dotting the rankings. Both the SEC East opponents Auburn will play this season are ranked in the top 10, in Georgia and Florida. Auburn plays Georgia every season and Florida has rotated back on Auburn’s schedule for the first time in seven years just as one of the most hyped seasons in recent memory is hitting Gainesville, Fla.
Auburn travels to play at Florida, at LSU and at Texas A&M this season, while playing Oregon on the road at a neutral site. Auburn hosts rivals Georgia and Alabama.
The coaches poll is voted on by a panel of coaches chosen by a random draw.