The Auburn football team is ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press preseason poll, charging toward an opening-day showdown with No. 11 Oregon.
Six total opponents lining Auburn’s schedule are ranked, all ahead of Auburn.
Auburn is ranked at an identical No. 16 in the USA Today coaches’ poll released earlier this month.
In the AP poll, Auburn’s two fiercest rivals stand just behind No. 1 Clemson, with Alabama at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3.
LSU is No. 6, and Florida is No. 8, just as the Gators rotate back onto the Auburn schedule for the first time in years.
Texas A&M is ranked No. 12. Auburn travels to College Station, Texas, to play the Aggies on Sept. 21 for the Tigers’ fourth game of the year.
Auburn’s showdown with Oregon is set for Aug. 31 in AT&T Stadium in Texas.
Auburn plays Florida for the first time since 2011 this year. Auburn plays two games against SEC East opponents, with Georgia fixed on the schedule and Florida rotating on, and this year that means the two cross-division games Auburn plays are against top-10 teams.
Auburn travels to play at No. 8 Florida, at No. 6 LSU and at No. 12 Texas A&M, while playing No. 11 Oregon on the road at a neutral site. Auburn will play No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia at home.