Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams has been ruled out for Saturday’s game against Kent State, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday.
Williams was injured during Auburn’s game against Tulane last Saturday — a week after catching the game-winning touchdown pass for Auburn against Oregon in the opener.
Williams suffered an injury to his shoulder on a long pass near the Tulane goal line. He was seen in a sling late in the game and after it.
Malzahn did not divulge further into details of Williams’ injury or his return.
