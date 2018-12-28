The Auburn Tigers simply could not be stopped in the opening 30 minutes of Friday’s Music City Bowl, and as a result several records were re-written.
Auburn entered halftime with a 56-7 lead over the Purdue Boilermakers in an effort that made history. Among the records broken in the first two quarters of action was the program record for points in a bowl game (43 in the 2011 Chick-fil-A Bowl), points in the first half of a game (49 against Chattanooga in 1995) and yards in the first quarter (258 against Chattanooga in 2003).
Auburn’s efforts set a new Music City Bowl record for points, breaking the 49-point mark by West Virginia in 2000. The Tigers’ 56 points before halftime set a NCAA record for points in a single half of a bowl game.
Most points in a half this season:@AuburnMBB - 55@AuburnFootball - 56#WarEagle— Cody Voga (@CodyVoga) December 28, 2018
The Tigers scored touchdowns on their first eight possessions of Friday’s contest. The lone drive in which they did not score was its final possession during which quarterback Jarrett Stidham took a knee.
Auburn entered the break with 397 yards of offense.
By the game’s end, Auburn also set the SEC record for points scored in a bowl game. Alabama previously held the mark with 61 points against Syracuse in the 1953 Orange Bowl.