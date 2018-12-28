After a season of ups and downs on offense, the Auburn Tigers wasted little time finding the end zone Friday in the Music City Bowl.
The Tigers found success early against Purdue, scoring on its opening possession courtesy a 66-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham to JaTarvious Whitlow. The touchdown, which came on Auburn’s third play of the drive, pushed the Tigers ahead of the Boilermakers 7-0 with 13:57 to go in the first quarter.
Auburn’s passing touchdown was a welcomed change of pace, as it marked the first time the team scored a touchdown on its opening possession since its win over Ole Miss on Oct. 20. The touchdown also meant the Tigers scored opening-possession touchdowns on five of their 13 games this season.
Whitlow added two additional touchdowns on the ground to push Auburn ahead 21-7 with 6:59 left in the opening quarter.