The chosen son has his chance.
Auburn has named true freshman quarterback Bo Nix as its starter for the Tigers’ opening game against Oregon, head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday afternoon.
Nix is the son of legendary Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix.
The younger Nix battled redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood for the starting nod this spring and during fall camp.
Tuesday, Auburn made Malzahn’s decision public on social media.
Nix’s journey to Auburn is like that out of a storybook. He won two Class 6A state championships at Pinson Valley High School, a five-star prospect under the wing of his father as his head coach — with dreams of playing in orange and blue surely spinning behind his eyes every time he looked up into stadium lights.
His story at Auburn will begin under brighter lights in AT&T Stadium on Aug. 31 in Texas. Nix hit 11-of-14 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the prodigy son’s introduction to Auburn fans in A-Day scrimmage in April in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Months earlier, in the December chill, he closed his senior season in high school with a state championship win on that same field — the field home to his hopes and dreams and destiny.
His dad was Auburn’s starting quarterback in 1994 and 1995. He made his own early impression in 1993, coming on in the Iron Bowl for the injured Stan White, and throwing an immortal touchdown pass to Frank Sanders on fourth-and-15 on his first play in to help kick-start a historic Auburn comeback.