Two days after his game-winning touchdown pass to Seth Williams, the SEC named Bo Nix the conference’s Freshman of the Week on Monday, after he lead Auburn’s comeback against No. 11 Oregon on Saturday night in Texas.
The league named Auburn senior safety Jeremiah Dinson the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Nix finished his college football debut hitting 13 of 31 passes for 177 yards, two interceptions and two touchdowns, including that 26-yard instant-classic strike to Williams with nine seconds left in the 27-21 win. Nix also rushed for 42 yards on seven carries.
Dinson led the Tigers with 13 total tackles on defense, including two tackles for loss and one sack.
Dinson also earned in-house recognition from Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn, who said Sunday that the team tabbed ‘helmet sticker’ recognition to Dinson as the team’s defensive player of the game against Oregon. Malzahn recognized veteran receiver Eli Stove as the team’s helmet sticker recipient on offense, and sophomore Christian Tutt as the recipient for play on special teams.
Stove caught three passes for 18 yards including an 11-yard touchdown from Nix in the third quarter that cut Oregon’s lead to 21-13 and gave Auburn new life in the second half of the game. A 36-yard run by Stove set up that score one play earlier.
Tutt returned five punts for 64 yards.
#SECFB Freshman of the Week: @bo_nix10— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 2, 2019
Full list » https://t.co/JeC6LmNbYO pic.twitter.com/WNei8wr4px
#SECFB Defensive Player of the Week: @New_EraJD3— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 2, 2019
Full list » https://t.co/JeC6LmNbYO pic.twitter.com/exdXsr7jCi
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.