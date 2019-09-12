Tonight, Auburn fans will get a first-hand look at one of the growing trends in college football these days. Kent State will bring a familiar face to Jordan-Hare Stadium with quarterback Woody Barrett.
Fans on the Plains may remember Barrett as a Tiger recruit out of high school who redshirted in 2016 before transferring to junior college and then landing at Kent State.
Barrett’s departure from Auburn and arrival in Kent was certainly not as ballyhooed as other transfers at quarterback in recent years, but it is an example of one of the more controversial subjects in college football nonetheless.
Many argue that the transfer portal is ruining college football as fans used to be able to be fairly certain that a recruit they signed out of high school would still be a part of the program for at least three years. Now that feels like it is more of the exception than the rule.
My dad is an excellent example of this can be annoying for a fan. He is a college football who follows the local teams where I grew up most closely and casually follows the rest of college football.
That means if a transfer situation happens and it isn’t in his local paper — the Omaha World-Herald — and doesn’t involve his two favorite teams — Iowa and Iowa State — or his least favorite team — Nebraska — then he isn’t likely to hear about it until he happens to flip a specific game on television.
I’ll break the news to him eventually that Jalen Hurts isn’t at Alabama. … OK, maybe he’s actually heard the Hurts news.
Regardless though, if it isn’t your full-time job, it is pretty had to keep track of college football’s game of musical chairs beyond the Hurts-level names. That can be frustrating for fans who prefer college football over professional football in part because of free agency and the inability to root for one player for his entire career.
When Bo Nix was named the Tiger starter this fall, there were immediately social media posts speculating about a possible Joey Gatewood transfer. It seems like that is just the world we live in these days. People love to speculate on transfers — almost as much as some love to hate transfers.
Look at social media sometime under a post about Hurts or Clemson-turned-Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant and you will see fans ‘frustration’ in the form of some pretty vulgar comments at times. Those type of keyboard-warrior attacks on college kids are never acceptable, but perhaps the craziest thing is that Clemson and Alabama currently have the country’s top best quarterbacks and neither Bryant or Hurts would be starting for either program anyway.
Bryant and Hurts are far from the first quarterbacks to make a college switch.
Auburn experienced the best possible scenario with a transfer quarterback when Cam Newton started at Florida, went the JUCO route and then landed on The Plains. A national championship, Heisman, first overall draft selection and an NFL MVP later and I’d say that worked well for both Newton and the university.
More recently, Auburn brought in Jarrett Stidham from Baylor. Stidham seemed like the next big thing in the Big 12 prior to the Art Briles scandal which led to his transfer.
Stidham never recaptured the same NFL Draft hype he had at Baylor and certainly didn’t have the college success that Newton did. But he got himself out of a terrible situation at the time in Waco and is still getting his NFL shot.
The bottom line is that all of these transfers have reasons for the decisions they make and are doing what they think is best for their futures. Who are we to judge them for that decision?
With millions of dollars on the line, I’m not going to tell a guy like Hurts that he is locked into a four-year contract somewhere just because he committed there when he was 17. I’m also not going to tell a guy like Barrett that he has to be destined to carry a clipboard behind guys like Stidham and Nix just because of his decision at 17.
No one was likely to give Barrett the Hurts treatment anyway, but the Orlando native is getting to live his dream as a Division-I quarterback and he has a lot better chance at playing for Kent State this year than he would have had in all four of his years at Auburn. I say good for him and so should Tiger fans even if they can’t root for him tonight, for obvious reasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.