It's beginning to look like Auburn’s slow start problems are rapidly becoming a thing of the past. The start against Mississippi State couldn’t have been any better.
Through the first two drives and first five minutes of the first quarter, Auburn had two rushing touchdowns while Mississippi State had negative-12 yards.
Things only deteriorated from there for the Bulldogs, as Mississippi State fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Tigers only needed two plays for Anthony Schwartz to sprint into the end zone for a 21-0 lead. Auburn three touchdowns, Mississippi State zero first downs says about all there is to say.
The first-quarter stats couldn’t have been much prettier for the Tigers with Bo Nix completing 4-of-5 passes for 65 yards, all to Seth Williams, and JaTarvious Whitlow running for 41 yards on just four carries. Williams finished the opening half with 129 yards, and he picked up his second touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter on a 31-yard reception.
The fast start for the second-straight week is a welcomed sight on the Plains after fans saw the Tigers have to overcome sluggish starts in their first three wins against Oregon, Tulane and Kent State. The Texas A&M game offered a change from that with the offense setting a tone rather quickly.
On Saturday, it was the defense that set the tone and gave the Tigers offense repeated short fields, and the offense took advantage. The Tigers punched in touchdowns on their first five possessions of the game to take a 35-9 lead en route to a 42-9 halftime advantage.
While Mississippi State and Texas A&M don’t represent the best the SEC has to offer, the starts are a promising development.
With a top-ten matchup next in "The Swamp" coming up next Saturday, the Tigers can take the Gators' fans out of the game early with a similiar start. That would go a long way to moving to 6-0.
The improvement of the offense overall has been promising as the season progresses. Aside from a Whitlow fumble, the offense was flawless in the first half, and Nix looked as comfortable as he has in an Auburn uniform.
Auburn's defensive prowess has been no secret for quite some time, but if Saturday’s version of the offense is here to stay for the rest of the year, then it is fair for Auburn fans to be dreaming big.
With Florida next week and LSU a couple weeks after that, the season is about to get really serious, really fast for the Tigers. But with five games down, Auburn has continued to look more dominant each time out. That trend needs to continue in Gainesville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.