The Auburn passing game came to life Friday to get things rolling in the Music City Bowl. While several Tigers got in the mix, none came through bigger than junior Darius Slayton.
Slayton made the most of his touches against Purdue, making three receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ blowout against the Boilermakers.
Slayton’s first two touchdowns came on deep shots, as he caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham then caught a 52-yard score from Stidham almost five minutes later. Slayton wasn't done there, either, reeling in a 34-yard touchdown reception with 2:01 to go in the opening half.
Slayton’s performance through just over one quarter stands as one of the best in his Auburn career. The Music City Bowl marks the first time he’s ever caught two touchdowns, and his receiving yardage total topped a career-best 146 yards against Arkansas in October 2017.