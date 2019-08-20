The Associated Press preseason All-American team offered highlights for both the Auburn Tigers and the area’s high school football landscape.
Auburn senior Derrick Brown was named as a preseason first-team All-American at defensive tackle beside in-state rival Raekwon Davis of Alabama. The Crimson Tide also had linebacker Dylan Moses and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy make the first team.
Brown finished last season with 45 total tackles and 25 solo tackles. After recording just 3.5 sacks combined as a freshman and sophomore, he finished with 4.5 last year.
The 6-foot-5, 318-pound defensive lineman was a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. Despite being widely projected to go in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown elected to return to Auburn for his final year of eligibility.
The second-team All-Americans include local product Justyn Ross. The Clemson sophomore is a Central-Phenix City 2018 graduate.
Ross exploded onto the college football scene as a true freshman last season to help the Tigers win the national championship. Ross had six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in the championship game victory over Alabama and six catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the semifinal win over Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver finished the season with 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.
Ross and his Tigers will kick their season off on Thursday, Aug. 29, when they host Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Brown and his Tigers begin the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 6:30 p.m. in a top-25 showdown with Oregon at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Davis and the Crimson Tide also play on Aug. 31, when they face Duke in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 2:30 p.m.