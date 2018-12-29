This is the way the season was supposed to look.
It took until Auburn’s 13th game of the season before the Tigers woke up offensively. But, finishing the season in this fashion with a 63-14 win against Purdue gives hope of what the program can look like in 2019.
Yes, the result could very well could have been head coach Gus Malzahn taking over play calling responsibilities, or the fact that the Tigers were playing the 68th best scoring defense of Purdue. However, racking up a season-high 586 offensive yards in the first game since Malzahn took over the play calling responsibilities bodes well for what the offense can look like next season.
There are a few key details and players that must be addressed during the offseason with the departures, though. Namely, it’s the quarterback situation that will be the most concerning as Jarrett Stidham has already declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Through a season in which Stidham was among the primary lightning rods for criticism, he continuously turned in impressive performances. He threw for 2,794 yards and 18 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions. In two years on the Plains, that adds up to 5,952 total passing yards and 36 touchdowns.
Outside of Stidham in that same span, Auburn’s total passing yardage mark has been 207 yards. Looking deeper than that, 105 of those 207 yards came via senior receiver Ryan Davis while the Malik Willis – primary backup to Stidham the last two years – has only passed for a total of 69 yards and one touchdown.
In order to make Friday’s showing in the Music City Bowl a consistent showcase instead of a one-off performance Auburn, Malzahn and freshly minted offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will have to ensure the quarterback competition is streamlined and handled properly.
Make no mistake, quarterback is the most important position on the offense. It has to be resolved as quickly as possible to ensure that whoever the next starter is has an opportunity to become acclimated with the system and the accompanying starters across the remainder of the offensive unit.
Willis will most likely get that first chance to earn the starting job. However, it will come as little surprise when, not if, rising sophomore Joey Gatewood and incoming freshman Bo Nix will be well in the mix for the same opportunity. Gatewood came to the Plains as a four-star recruit and the nation’s top athlete last year while Nix is arriving as another four-star prospect and the top dual-threat quarterback in the country.
Given the plethora of starters and contributors that will return with the entire offensive line and the bulk of the skill players that are back, the Tigers will have plenty of opportunities to replicate Friday’s success this upcoming season.
And maybe it’s just hopeful optimism, but Malzahn’s coaching as the play caller in the bowl game showed the variety and effectiveness that has been missing the remainder of the season. He has shown himself a capable play caller before, and at this point it seems that it is in the best interest of Auburn going forward.
Now, Malzahn just needs to find his quarterback of the future and bring Auburn back to the level of where the program and its fans deserve.