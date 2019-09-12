» Finding more explosive plays on offense:
The Tigers have struggled to generate big plays through two games this year, leaving Auburn ranked 100th in the nation in yards per play (4.85). Auburn quarterback Bo Nix did connect with a deep pass to Seth Williams and a 31-yard touchdown pass to Will Hastings last week, but those two plays were the major exceptions in a sluggish offensive showing against the Green Wave. Nix and Co. need to take advantage of a Kent State team that has surrendered 446 yards per game so far this season.
» Getting other receivers to step up:
Auburn got production from Seth Williams, Eli Stove and Will Hastings in last week’s win, but Williams’ uncertainly for Saturday leaves a hole that other receivers need to fill. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said receiver Anthony Schwartz will “be on the field more this week than he was last week” after dealing with a hand injury. Additionally, receivers Sal Cannella and Marquis McClain as well as tight end/H-back Jay Jay Wilson could help pick up the slack.
» Auburn wants to establish the run early:
In two games, it’s taken two quarters for the Auburn offense to get its running game going. Auburn’s offensive line made adjustments against both Oregon’s defense and Tulane’s defense and starting making way for the running backs in the third quarter of both games, but now the Tigers are tasked with starting stronger, earlier in games. Once SEC play starts in a week, there’ll be little time to waste.
» Punt coverage has to get in sync:
Auburn is strikingly dead last in the FBS in punt coverage, giving up 35.8 yards per punt return over five returns so far this season. Oregon gashed Auburn for an 81-yarder to go with returns of 29 yards and 21 yards, and Tulane broke loose for returns of 36 yards and 12 yards. Auburn has charged former Aussie-rules pro Arryn Siposs with punting higher to give the coverage team more time to get to the return man. He has a booming leg. He only needs to make the adjustment to kick higher to help his coverage team.
» Defense needs to be dominant from start to finish:
The Auburn defense is the strength of the team, but early on in games they haven’t established the tone necessary to be considered a dominant unit. Against Oregon, it lasted for a half; against Tulane, they recovered after the first drive. On paper, Kent State isn’t the quality of either of those first two opponents. This is the type of opponent that the Tigers need to dominate from start to finish and with their defensive front, they should completely dominate the line of scrimmage. Nothing short of a shutout should be acceptable against the Golden Flashes.
