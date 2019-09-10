Shots fired.
Gus Malzahn said he wishes his game was at noon this Saturday — poking a little fun at his rivals across the state, the day after Alabama publicly complained about having to play its game in the heat this week.
Auburn plays Kent State at 6 p.m. this Saturday.
“Our guys are excited to be back home for our second home game, playing a very solid Kent State team,” Malzahn opened his Tuesday press conference. “6 p.m. kick.
“Personally, I wish it was at noon. We’d have more time to prepare for our next opponent.”
Asked to elaborate later, Malzahn smiled.
Monday, Alabama’s school president and athletics director released a joint statement saying the school is disappointed that its Sept. 21 game against Southern Miss was slated by TV networks for an 11 a.m. kickoff. The statement mentioned ‘challenges’ daytime kickoffs present to athletes and to fans.
Earlier in the day, Alabama head coach Nick Saban thanked Tide fans for braving a ‘difficult day’ watching Alabama beat New Mexico State 62-10 in temperatures nearing 100 degrees.
Kickoff times are assigned by TV networks based on how attractive the matchups are for viewers.
Alabama’s president Stuart R. Bell and athletic director Greg Byrne released a joint statement that was shared, and also chided, on social media.
“We are disappointed that our game against Southern Miss has been selected as a daytime kickoff at home,” the statement read. “We realize we’ve played more non-conference day games at home in September than any other SEC team since 2014. There have been a number of conversations with our conference office, and they also recognize the challenges these kick times present for our student-athletes and fans.”
Tuesday, Malzahn made it clear he’s got no issue when his team plays.
