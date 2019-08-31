Last night, the Lanett Panthers and LaFayette Bulldogs battled in one of the area’s most intense rivalries. Tonight, two players who know that rivalry well will face off in college football’s most anticipated Week 1 game.
LaFayette alum JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow and Lanett alum Trikweze Bridges will meet again when Whitlow’s Auburn Tigers and Bridges’ Oregon Ducks meet at 6:30 p.m. in Arlington, Texas. The matchup is not only a chance to celebrate the successes of Whitlow and Bridges, but it also shines a spotlight on two small high schools that continue to produce high-caliber talent.
“It lets guys know that small schools can get the recognition they deserve. There's so many times where you listen to your kids saying, ‘We can't get recruited by this school because we're just so small and they overlook us,’” Lanett head coach Clifford Story said. “To have Trikweze and JaTarvious playing in the premier game, that just speaks volumes for the small-school athletes.
“I know coach (James) Lucas at LaFayette is going to be proud, and we'll be proud to have them both being able to compete at the highest level.”
Whitlow came onto the scene for the Tigers as a redshirt freshman in 2018, but Lucas knew Whitlow long before he had the Auburn faithful screaming his name.
Whitlow starred as the Bulldogs’ quarterback under Lucas’ guidance, which included a senior season in which he passed for 2,292 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 2,147 yards and 30 touchdowns. Lucas can recall play after play in which Whitlow left everyone watching the Bulldogs shaking their heads, simply in awe of the three-star recruit and three-sport athlete.
Whitlow became Auburn’s top ball carrier last season, rushing for 787 yards and six touchdowns. Even though he showed signs that he can be a consistent SEC-caliber back, his high school coach is still anticipating something even greater.
“He hasn't made your mouth drop yet,” Lucas said. “This year, I'm expecting like that little commercial they show with the tailgate where everyone's dropping their mouths. I think he's going to have some people dropping their mouths this year.”
Lucas has instilled in Whitlow a drive to never stop grinding and to ignore all outside praise. Like Lucas, Whitlow is setting a high standard for himself as well as the rest of the Tigers going into 2019.
“RB U back. That’s all I’ve got to say,” Whitlow said this summer. “We’ve got the best O-line in the country, we’ve got the best two quarterbacks in the country and we’ve got the best running backs in the country. That’s all I’ve got to say.
“We’ve got the best receiver corps in the country, we’ve got the best defensive line in the country (and) the best cornerbacks in the country. Who are you going to stop?”
Whitlow established himself as a playmaker at Auburn in 2018, which is what Bridges hopes to do at Oregon this fall.
Bridges arrived in Eugene as a well-hyped player after tying the AHSAA state record for career interceptions. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound three-star has wasted no time settling in, as the Ducks coaches have been moving him back and forth between safety — his natural position — and cornerback.
“That came out of necessity," Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said last week, per 247 Sports’ Erik Skopil. "He hadn’t studied any corner, but we got a little low (on numbers) one day, so we said, ‘Go out there and cover that guy.’ He went out there and jammed a few guys at the line, and we’re sitting in the meeting room saying, ‘He’s found a new position maybe.’”
“He’s done a great job with it. He’s very positive with his approach and things like that, so he was excited about the opportunity."
Oregon did not respond to an interview request for Bridges, a true freshman for the Ducks.
When Bridges visited Story in July, the two laughed together when Story imagined Bridges meeting Whitlow in the B-gap on a big play. Story has said in the past that Bridges could be a two-way star for Oregon if they used him on offense, and he won’t be the least bit surprised if Bridges becomes a Freshman All-American.
Bridges and Whitlow used stellar high school careers at Lanett and LaFayette as a launching pad into Power 5 football. Their showdown tonight will not only be a cherished moment for their alma maters but also a reminder to college coaches that some of Alabama’s smallest schools produce the biggest stars.
“It just goes to show you that small schools do matter,” Lucas said. “You have athletes down here that can play on big-time stages as Bridges and Whitlow are showing you. We're hoping that other colleges recognize, come down and watch our kids or watch them on Hudl and give these kids an opportunity.
“It doesn't matter what school level you come from. It's about the heart and the mind to play the game. We have those types of kids.”
