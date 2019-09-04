To ensure the safety of everyone in attendance, Auburn Athletics will begin using walk-through metal detectors at all gates of Jordan-Hare Stadium this season.
Metal detectors will be required at all Southeastern Conference football stadiums by the fall of 2020. They are mandatory at all NFL and MLB stadiums.
Fans are encouraged to arrive at gates approximately 30 minutes earlier than normal to ensure a smooth entry into Jordan-Hare Stadium. All public gates will open two hours prior to kickoff.
The screening process in the student section will begin two-and-a-half hours before kickoff.
Fans will not be required to remove shoes, belts, wallets, coins, watches, jewelry, coats or hats before passing through metal detectors.
The clear bag policy remains in effect.
To expedite the screening process, fans are encouraged to place approved items such as clear bags, phones, keys, seat cushions, stadium chairs, bottled water, empty water bottle or cup, and small clutch purses in the container provided before passing through.
The approved clear bag with contents will be inspected at each detector screening table.
Please click here for answers to frequently asked questions and a summary of Auburn's metal detector policy.
Pocket knives are not permitted inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Guests are allowed to bring one factory sealed water bottle (up to one liter) and one empty water bottle or Yeti-type cup which can be filled at multiple water stations throughout the stadium.
To increase efficiency entering the stadium, Gate 5 (east side) is now a public gate and additional points of entry have been added to Gate 1 (east side). Gate 8U (east side) is a dedicated entry for all fans sitting in Sections 99-114 (east upper deck).
Please be familiar with the entry gates closest to your seating section for an easier entry into the stadium.
Gate 5 (east side) and Gate 18 (west side) will continue as medical bag and stroller entry points for fans in need of special accommodations.
For your convenience, a prohibited item check location is available outside Gate 0 (east side). Fans may check prohibited items for safekeeping during the game for a $5 fee.
Kirk Sampson is a member of the Auburn University athletics staff.
