Auburn’s projected starter at middle linebacker KJ Britt sat out Tuesday’s practice, but his injury is “nothing major,” Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn said, adding that there’s no timetable set for the return of wide receiver Anthony Schwartz.
Britt stood aside Auburn’s first practice in full pads Tuesday in an orange non-contact jersey, but Malzahn said he could be back in gear as soon as Thursday for the team’s scrimmage in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Malzahn did also confirm Schwartz had surgery on his hand Monday after suffering an injury in Sunday’s practice, but said he’ll have to offer an update later in camp on the speedy sophomore’s status for the season opener.
Schwartz will definitely be back for Auburn this season, he said.
Tuesday’s practice marked Auburn’s fifth straight in five days to open camp. The Tigers will take a day off Wednesday before gearing up for their scrimmage Thursday morning.
Schwartz was absent Tuesday during the open media window to start the practice. Britt was in street clothes but in fine spirits.
Britt is in line to start at middle linebacker for Auburn this season after he sat behind longtime starter and then-senior Deshaun Davis last year.
“We held him out of practice — nothing major at all,” Malzahn said of Britt. “He’ll be back probably for the scrimmage or the day after that.”
Schwartz caught 22 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns last year as a freshman, while rushing for 211 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries.
“We’ll see if it’s possible to get him back for the first game,” Malzahn said. “I’m not going to say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ I won’t know enough information for the next week or so, as far as time back. He’ll be back for this season for sure.
“I know him, he’ll be chomping at the bit, but we just want to make sure. We’ll trust the medical staff as far as when he’s ready for that.”
Malzahn insisted he wasn’t ruling Schwartz out of the first game, either.
Auburn kicks off its season against Oregon on Aug. 31 in AT&T Stadium in Texas.