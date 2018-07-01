It’s been a long time since Auburn finished a season without a 1,000-yard rusher. Going on 10 years, to be more exact.
The last time it didn’t happen was in 2008, when Ben Tate rushed for 664 yards to lead the Tigers. In the nine seasons since, nine players — Tate, Cam Newton, Michael Dyer, Tre Mason, Nick Marshall, Cameron Artis-Payne, Peyton Barber, Kamryn Pettway and Kerryon Johnson — have crossed the 1,000-yard plateau a combined 11 times.
To extend that impressive streak to a 10th season, Auburn will need to add a 10th player to that list. The last two running backs to hit quadruple digits, Pettway and Johnson, both decided to forgo their final year of college eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.
The eight running backs vying to fill the void they left behind — Kam Martin, JaTarvious Whitlow, Asa Martin, Malik Miller, Devan Barrett, Shaun Shivers, Harold Joiner and C.J. Tolbert — have rushed for just 1,056 yards combined over the course of their Auburn careers. Four of them are redshirt or true freshmen who have never appeared in a game before.
“It'll be interesting,” running backs coach Tim Horton said in April. “Are we going to be a team that throws the ball a little bit more because of the skill set of our receiving corps, which is really good, and our quarterback that is probably more of a thrower than a runner?
“That'll be a challenge. I really feel good, though, about our offensive line. And let's not kid ourselves — the effectiveness of a running game is defined by your offensive line. So we've had great offensive line play over the last nine years, really, at Auburn. I feel confident that we'll have a 1,000-yard rusher. Whether it's two or who that guy is, I don't know for sure. But I think we will.”
Here’s a breakdown of the candidates to be Auburn’s next 1,000-yard rusher:
THE LONGSHOTS
Malik Miller, Devan Barrett, Shaun Shivers, Harold Joiner, C.J. Tolbert
This is not an indictment of the skill set of any of these players, but more of a comment on the roles they’re likely to be cast in this season. All have the potential to make some sort of impact in 2018, but none appear likely to be the team’s every-down running back as of now.
The redshirt sophomore Miller is one of the team’s bigger backs at 5-foot-11 and 216 pounds and could play in short-yardage situations. He spent his time last season primarily with the Malik Willis-led second-team offense, rushing 34 times for 135 yards and a score. Barrett, the other returning scholarship player in this group, carried 14 times for 79 yards and caught 10 passes for 33 yards as a true freshman. Auburn tried him at flanker wide receiver late in the spring after losing Eli Stove and Will Hastings to ACL injuries, and the move could stick as they both continue to recover.
True freshmen Shivers and Joiner look like non-traditional running backs, though on completely different ends of the spectrum — the former stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 173 pounds, and the latter is 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds. Shivers was a 2,141-yard rusher as a senior for state champion Chaminade-Madonna Prep and was an elite sprinter in the state of Florida, so he could become a factor in the Tigers’ perimeter run game on sweeps. Auburn sees Joiner fitting into the hybrid running back/H-back/tight end mold once filled by the similarly sized Charles Clay when he played for coach Gus Malzahn at Tulsa in 2007-08.
Tolbert out-performed all of Auburn’s running backs on A-Day (16 carries, 137 yards, two touchdowns) en route to earning offensive MVP honors, but the same was true a year ago, and the walk-on out of nearby Dadeville did not record a carry for the Tigers during the 2017 season.
THE SLEEPERS
JaTarvious Whitlow, Asa Martin
There’s an argument to be made for listing Martin in the “longshot” category, but unlike fellow freshmen Shivers and Joiner, he went through spring with the Tigers and has prototypical size at 5-foot-11 and 209 pounds. The Courtland product is also the reigning Alabama Mr. Football and Class 6A Back of the Year after rushing 198 times for 2,228 yards, catching 20 passes for 399 yards, and totaling 35 touchdowns as a senior for Austin High. Martin, a four-star signee ranked sixth in the Class of 2017, led all running backs with 17 carries on A-Day and turned them into 68 yards.
Whitlow carried 14 times for 98 yards on A-Day, which was his long-awaited first public performance on the football field since his days as a standout at nearby LaFayette High. The redshirt freshman known as “Boobee” has been one of the brightest stars for the Tigers since the team’s on-campus bowl practices last December, drawing praise from teammates and coaches for his “Madden”-like playmaking ability with the ball in his hands and his all-out effort not to get tackled. Whitlow was a one-man wrecking crew at quarterback as a senior for the Bulldogs (2,292 passing yards, 2,147 rushing yards, 59 touchdowns) and is still learning the finer points of being an SEC running back, but he certainly seems to have the talent to become Auburn’s next breakout star in the backfield.
THE FAVORITE
Kam Martin
The most experienced rusher in the group was placed atop the depth chart at the conclusion of spring practice and hasn’t surrendered his perch there yet. That the rising junior is the leader makes sense, given that he alone has rushed for 773 of the 1,056 yards Auburn’s eight running backs have collectively between them. Last season, Martin carried 74 times for 453 yards and two touchdowns, which was good for a 6.12 yards-per-carry average — a figure that led the all of the Tigers’ running backs. Extrapolate that over, say, 175 carries (Johnson finished the year with 285), and that’s a 1,071-yard season.
Of course, that’s not how football works. The knock on Martin — from the outside, at least — is not his speed or playmaking ability (the Port Arthur, Texas, native has both in spades), but rather whether he has the size to withstand the rigors of being an every-down, between-the-tackles running back in the SEC. At 5-foot-10 and 193 pounds, he’s smaller than the 6-foot, 212-pound Johnson or the 6-foot, 235-pound Pettway. That, though, may not be a fair way to judge a running back. Mason rushed for a school-record 1,816 yards in 2013 at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, which is not far off from Martin. Johnson dealt with similar questions about his durability going into the 2016 season, and he totaled 2,286 yards over the next two years.
“I think sometimes people misrepresent a kid not playing into the sense that, boy, he’s not doing very good. Well, Kam Martin had two good players in front of him,” Horton said. “I think the year of experience and another year in the weight room is going to help him be a better player.”
It could very well allow him to become Auburn’s 10th consecutive 1,000-yard rusher, too.