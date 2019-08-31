No. 11 Oregon-No. 16 Auburn opener 9 years after title game

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2018, file photo, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn watches from the sideline in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Purdue in Nashville, Tenn. Auburn faces four of the top eight teams in last year’s season-ending Top 25.

 Mark Humphrey

Auburn takes on Oregon in Arlington, Texas, in the Advocare Classic today.

Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. CT.

Follow the game here for behind-the-scenes observations, notes, stats and insight, as the Opelika-Auburn News via OANow.com and AUNow provides complete coverage from the field, press box and post game interviews.

Also included on this link will be live-stream feeds from Twitter accounts of other Auburn sources commenting on the game.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments