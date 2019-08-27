Under bright lights and on the grand stage, Auburn opens its season against Oregon in a showcase showdown in AT&T Stadium this Saturday — and that’s only the beginning.
Auburn kicks off what could easily be called one of the toughest schedules in college football then, lined with Top 25 teams, division play in what’s widely considered the deepest single division in the country, and two emerging old foes from the SEC East rotating on the schedule at peak power.
Would you expect anything different?
The Tigers didn’t. From head coach Gus Malzahn to veteran players like defensive lineman Derrick Brown who’ve seen this kind of schedule before, all the way down to freshmen like Bo Nix who says this is just what he signed up for, everyone at Auburn expects this kind of challenge this fall.
Ready or not, here it comes.
Aug. 31 - OREGON at AT&T Stadium
The Tigers and Ducks meet again for the first time since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game. Auburn faces touted NFL prospect and senior Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, out on the national stage. Auburn faces six teams this year ranked in the AP’s preseason Top 25, all ranked higher than Auburn. This is the first.
Sept. 7 - TULANE
Auburn plays its home opener against a Green Wave team that, last year, earned its first bowl win since 2002. Auburn played Tulane often early in the 1900’s and actually trails in the all-time series 14-17-6. This Tulane team closed last season winning five of its last six games, including the Cure Bowl win over Louisiana.
Sept. 14 - KENT STATE
History will be made during Auburn’s second home game. Auburn and Kent State are scheduled to meet on the football field for the first time in the programs’ history. The Golden Flashes went 2-8 last year and are coached by second-year head coach Sean Lewis.
Sept. 21 - AT TEXAS A&M
Auburn snapped a streak last year, winning a thriller in the final two minutes to mark the first time the home team has actually won in this series since Texas A&M joined the SEC for the 2012 season. Jimbo Fisher leads Texas A&M into his second season in College Station.
Sept. 28 - MISSISSIPPI STATE
Joe Moorhead pushes the Bulldogs into Year 2, after earning a statement-making win over Auburn in another heart-stopper in Starkville last year. Can Auburn get revenge on its home field?
Oct. 5 - AT FLORIDA
One of the SEC’s classic rivalries from another era is revisited when the Tigers and Gators meet for the first time since 2011 — and the series shifts to Gainesville for the first time since 2007. Lost in the shuffle of conference expansion, the Auburn-Florida series has produced classic games and some all-time great Auburn football moments.
Oct. 19 - AT ARKANSAS
Gus Malzahn will revisit his old stomping grounds, and meet his old friend Chad Morris, for a game that always conjures memories for the Auburn head coach who rocketed up through the high school coaching ranks in nearby Springdale. After a pressure-packed offseason, it’s no wonder a ride to Arkansas is on the docket on Malzahn’s quest to make it to an eighth season at Auburn.
Oct. 26 - AT LSU
Auburn has not won in Baton Rouge since 1999, the night Tommy Tuberville’s players smoked cigars on the field in Death Valley and cast would-be voodoo over the series. Auburn has lost its last nine games at LSU since the turn of the century. What new chapter will the two Tigers teams write in 2019?
Nov. 2 - OLE MISS
Ole Miss has had its bowl ban lifted and is breathing new life in 2019 under third-year head coach Matt Luke. Auburn beat Ole Miss 31-16 in Oxford last year amid a tumultuous midseason stretch. This year, the Rebels visit Jordan-Hare kicking off a four-game homestand to end the season.
Nov. 26 - GEORGIA
Auburn and Georgia are set to meet for the 124th time. Expectations have never been higher over in Athens. Head coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Jake Fromm have their sights set on a national championship. Their run for the title goes through the Plains.
Nov. 23 - SAMFORD
Auburn tunes up for the Iron Bowl with Samford, for the 28th game between the teams. Auburn is 27-0 in the series, started in 1903.
Nov. 30 - ALABAMA
In what’s the biggest game of the year, every year, Alabama comes to Jordan-Hare for the first time since Auburn’s 26-14 win over the Tide in 2017. Alabama eyes a return to the national championship game, with a decorated Heisman Trophy candidate behind center, and Nick Saban is reloading after overhauling the coaching staff when ‘the process’ betrayed him. This stakes are always high in the Iron Bowl, and should be high again in 2019 on both sides. Gus Malzahn could be fighting for his future when Saban’s march comes over the Plains, the only active SEC coach to beat him at Alabama. He’s done it twice.