Auburn’s Tigers jumped for joy all over the Dallas Cowboys’ field in glistening AT&T Stadium, and the band trumpeted Auburn’s victory into the Texas air.
Auburn won the big game Saturday — and as always, the band provided the soundtrack.
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn complimented that band this week, as he took a last look back at his team’s big showcase win over Oregon that propelled the Tigers into the top 10.
In postgame, he had thanked the fans for making the journey out to Texas for the big game. But in Tuesday’s press conference, he said he felt he had left off the band in his postgame thanks — and he wanted to rectify that.
“The first thing I’d like to do is just really complement our band Saturday night,” Malzahn opened his Tuesday press conference this week, before he started to look ahead to Tulane.
“I really forgot to say how important they were as far as the atmosphere and everything that goes with that,” he said. “They were a big advantage for us.
“Really appreciate them, along with our fans.”
Auburn’s band traveled to the game. Oregon’s did not.
After making that trip 700-plus miles to the Dallas Metroplex from Auburn, those band members made their presence felt from the stands — all the way down to Malzahn on the sideline.
