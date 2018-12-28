Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Nashville, TENN. — The Auburn fight song trumpeted out over the Music City — again and again and again.
The Tigers are roaring again.
Auburn rolled over Purdue 63-14 Friday in the Music City Bowl, with an all-gas offense scoring touchdowns on its first seven series in a picture-perfect performance for the Tigers, that capped the careers of departing players in celebration, and seemed to catapult the program into 2019.
Auburn rolled from the start. JaTarvious Whitlow scored the Tigers’ first three touchdowns in a matter of minutes in the first quarter, before Jarrett Stidham fired a 74-yard touchdown bomb to Darius Slayton, then Slayton outraced the Purdue defense to make a 52-yard touchdown out of a short pass—all of that before defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant hauled in a Purdue pass batted at the line and ran the interception in for a pick-six to make it 42-7 early in the second quarter.
Auburn flexed its muscle on offense and defense. A dreary morning in Nashville gave way to sunny skies just before kickoff after noon — and before Purdue could respond, Auburn was tuning up its band and dancing in the sun.
“We talked about playing our best game of the year, and we did that today,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said after the win.
Whitlow’s first touchdown came on Auburn’s third play from scrimmage. On a third-and-1 play from Auburn’s own 34, Malzahn dialed up a play-action wheel-route pass to Whitlow. Stidham hit Whitlow in stride down the sideline near midfield, before Whitlow cut back into the field and raced by Purdue defenders to score in an explosive start.
Whitlow punched in his second touchdown to cap a nine-play scoring drive by the Auburn offense on its next series. Then Javaris Davis intercepted Purdue quarterback David Blough, and after another quick Whitlow score, it was 21-0 Auburn just eight minutes into the game.
It was that kind of day for both teams.
Auburn’s offense fired at full speed, in its first game back under Malzahn’s play-calling. The Tigers defensive front dismantled the Purdue offensive line, pressuring Blough throughout the day and batting balls back at the line of scrimmage, like on that interception play made by Bryant.
Auburn finished with 586 yards of offense, while holding Purdue to 263.
The final scoring tally marked the most points ever scored by Auburn in a bowl game, and the most points scored in Music City Bowl history.
The win marked a rebound for Auburn, capping a disappointing regular season and weeks of frustration on the Plains.
Auburn ended its season at 8-5 — but on a high note for the Tigers departing players and the team’s returners eyeing a strong start to next season.
“It means everything to me because I know what this team has been through,” Auburn senior captain at middle linebacker Deshaun Davis said. “Our senior class, we’ve been through a lot.
“We wanted to send those young guys into next season with a lot of momentum.”
The Tigers did that, while giving departing players like Davis a fitting swan song.
Davis pulled down a sack late in the game’s third quarter and soaked in the moment near midfield. He led Auburn with nine tackles in his collegiate finale.
Fellow captain Ryan Davis had a moment of his own early in the third, scoring a touchdown to make it 63-7.
Stidham checked out of the game later in the third, high-fiving and celebrating with Malzahn on his way off the field for the final time in a Tigers uniform. He is on his way out with the Auburn seniors, preparing for the NFL Draft.
Stidham threw for 373 yards and five touchdowns in his final game as an Auburn Tiger, on 15-of-21 passing.
“It’s been a tremendous honor to rep Auburn University every Saturday the last two years,” Stidham said, speaking alongside Malzahn, Deshaun Davis and Slayton postgame.
“I’m an alumni now. I want nothing but the best for Auburn moving forward. I’ll forever be grateful for Auburn University.”
Purdue’s only significant score came in the first frame after Auburn built its lead, making it a 21-7 game. Stidham fired right back though, nailing Slayton in stride for his first touchdown.
Slayton caught three passes from Stidham for 160 yards, with all three of them being scores.
His 52-yard touchdown on a short screen pass made it 35-7 in the second quarter, and then two plays from scrimmage later, after Bryant’s pick-six, the rout was on.
Auburn led 56-7 at the half, after another 34-yard touchdown bomb from Stidham to Slayton with 2:01 left in the second quarter.
Malik Willis and later Joey Gatewood took snaps behind center late in the third and in the fourth after Stidham checked out, as Auburn fans turned their eyes toward 2019 — with plenty reason to celebrate again after a regular season that left them without that at times.
Auburn went to the SEC Championship game last season, before losing to Georgia in that title game, then seeing the season end on a sour note in a Peach Bowl loss to UCF.
The Tigers entered this season with championship aspirations, but saw those unwind.
With this win as a launching point, though, Malzahn thinks the Tigers can reverse their fortunes.
“You know, last year, we had a tough bowl loss, and it really carried over,” Malzahn said moments later Friday outside the team’s locker room. “It was kind of a tough deal in the offseason, with a bad taste in your mouth.
“Well, it’s just the opposite feeling today. I really feel like this’ll carry over in the offseason. We got a lot of things we can build upon and give us some momentum going into next season.”
Auburn opens the 2019 season with a neutral-site showdown with Oregon in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
