Rewind history.
Spin back Seth Williams’s game-winning pass from Bo Nix. Take back that instant-classic touchdown. Tear down the orange and blue banners flying over Texas in celebration, and bottle up the Auburn offense’s thrilling comeback.
Consider this: None of it would’ve happened if the Auburn defense hadn’t reversed the course of the game earlier in the night.
After Oregon scored 14 points early in last Saturday night’s game in a fast start for the high-flying Ducks, Auburn’s defense held Oregon to just one more score over the game’s last three quarters, and turned back the Oregon offense time and again, allowing the Auburn offense to find its footing and charge back for a 27-21 victory.
“Our defense played out of their minds in the second half,” the star of the game, Nix, said before he even left the field, amid his team’s jubilation in a post-game TV interview with ABC. “I wouldn’t be here without everybody else — that’s for sure.”
Oregon’s last score of the game came on a six-yard rushing touchdown to put the Ducks up 21-6 after the Oregon offense’s first drive of the second half.
Auburn held Oregon scoreless over the final 24:23.
Oregon finished with 13 rushing yards on 13 carries in the second half.
“They had a really good scheme and at halftime our defense made adjustments,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said later after the win. “The big thing was stopping the run. I think they only had a handful of yards in the second half, and that was really a good thing for us.
“Of course, we were able to get the ball a few more times on offense, too, in the second half.”
That powerful Ducks offense put Auburn on skates with an explosive first drive to open the game. Oregon’s Heisman candidate and senior quarterback Justin Herbert marched the Ducks down the field in 11 plays to put Oregon up 7-0 early. The touchdown pass he threw up to 6-foot-6 tight end Spencer Webb late in the first quarter made it 14-3.
But the Auburn defense started to settle in, and capitalized on opportunity. In the second quarter, Oregon reeled off a big punt return to give Herbert the Ducks a first-and-goal opportunity at the Auburn 9-yard line figuring to go up 21-3, but when Herbert and a back fumbled the ball on an exchange, Big Kat Bryant picked it up and raced his recovery back across the field to the other red zone, allowing Auburn to boot through its second field goal and make it 14-6.
The Tigers’ defense didn’t quit then, or in the third when Oregon did score that third touchdown, piecing together a nine-play scoring drive on its first drive out of the halftime break a bit like that first drive of the game.
But Auburn’s defensive linemen like standout Derrick Brown eventually ate up Oregon linemen to clear the path for the new stars at linebacker like K.J. Britt and Owen Pappoe, and senior safety Jeremiah Dinson led the defense with 13 tackles while young talent like Christian Tutt made a presence felt with tackles in the open field.
“Leadership,” Britt said Sunday, is what kept Auburn’s defense going.
“There never was a moment that anybody doubted that we was going to win,” he said. “Nobody ever hung their head low. Everybody kept their heads high. And we knew we was going to fight.
“We just had to settle down, make a few corrections, make a few adjustments, and we was going to be alright,” he added.
Auburn’s defense held Oregon’s offense to just 133 total yards in the second half — and only 80 after that 53-yard scoring drive by Oregon that opened the third quarter.
Where Oregon had three rushing plays for 10-plus yards in the first half, the Ducks had none in the second half. Where Oregon had two passes go for more than 15 yards in the first half, only one did in the second half.
That one was on that third-quarter scoring drive.
“We kind of just shut it down and played Auburn football,” Bryant said of the second half. “That’s what it all came down to.”
Auburn plays its home opener Saturday against Tulane at 6:30 p.m. in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“All credit to Oregon. They jumped out on us early and put in a lot of things,” Brown said after the Oregon win.
“We just were able to get it settled down in the second quarter and just kind of continued on from there and played Auburn defense,” he said. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and get back to work though.”
